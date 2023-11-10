Results of Secondary Schools Under 15 netball tournament 2023.

The grand finale of Secondary Schools Under 15 netball tournament 2023 will take place on Friday, November 10 .

The grand finale of Secondary Schools Under 15 netball tournament 2023 of St Lucia will take place on Friday, November 10. The match is scheduled at the Vigie Sports Complex. The tournament is organised by Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, St Lucia.

Defending champions Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School (SCSS) and Micoud Secondary School (MSS) will compete in the grand finale of the tournament.

The third-place match will take place between Joseph's Convent and Babonneau Secondary School at 11.00 a.m. on Friday November 10, 2023.

The semi-final matches of the Sports Secondary Schools Under 15 Netball tournament were played on Wednesday, 8th November 2023. The matches were scheduled for 11.00 a.m. at 2 different venues.

The result of the semi-finals matches was as follows:

In the first semi-final was played at the Vigie Multi-Purpose Sports Complex. Micoud Secondary School defeated St. Joseph’s Convent with the score of 19-7 respectively.

For MSS, Goal-Shoot : Mc Keige Joseph shot 12 of 17, she had good support from Goal-Attack, Clarise Nervais who had 7 of 9.

For SJC, Goal-Shoot :Cliff Ann Oculien netted 6 from 10.

The second semi-final was played at the Micoud Court .The match was held between Babonneau Secondary School (BSS) and Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School (SCSS).

Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School won against the Babonneau Secondary School with a score of 15-4 respectively.

For Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School : Goal-Shoot Joyann Hippolyte and Goal-Attack Rhea Jn Phillip and Goal Attack Faith Leon did the job for SCSS to finish with scores of 4 of 9, 3 of 7, and 8 of 16 respectively in the game.

Babonneau Goal-Shoots, Pheobe Constatine scored 2 of 4 and Keya John 2 of 3 at the Goal-Attack position.

The exciting match-up between the East and West teams in the Under 15 netball finals will take place at 1.00 p.m. as the young ladies from Micoud Secondary go head to head with the defending champions, Soufriere Comprehensive.