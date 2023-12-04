Results of CONCACAF Gold Cup matches of 3rd December

The results for CONCACAF road to Gold Cup matches played on Sunday, 3rd December 2023 are declared.
The results are:
LEAGUE B GROUP B
Honduras competed with Martinique at 2PM ET and 1PM Local at Chelato Ucles ,Tegucigalpa
- Martinique won the match against Honduras with the score of 4-1.
- Goal scorer of Martinique:
Naomie Bellance 21’
Mylaine Tarrieu 63’ , 85’ , 94’
- Goal scorer of Honduras: Lesbia Puerto 17’
LEAGUE B GROUP A
Guyana competed against Antigua and Barbuda at 4PM ET and 6Pm local at Stadium: Dr.IR. Franklin Essed.
- Guyana won the match against Antigua and Barbuda with the score of 3-0
- Goal scorer of Guyana:
Annalisa Vincent 38’
Otesha Charles 62’
Neema Liverpool 84’
LEAGUE B GROUP B
El Salvador competed against Nicaragua at 4PM ET and 3PM Local at Estadio: Nacional Jorge Magico Gonzalez.
- El Salvador won the match against Nicaragua with the score of 4-1.
- Goal scorer of El Salvador:
Victoria Sanchez 25’
Brenda Caren 35’
Vanessa Altamirano 86’
Jackeline Velasquez 90+2’
- Goal scorer of Nicaragua: Yessenia Flores 4’
LEAGUE C GROUP C
U.S. Virgin Island competed against Grenada at 6PM ET and 7PM local at Bethlehem Soccer Complex, Charlotte Amalie.
- Grenada won the Mach against U.S. Virgin Island with the score of 2-0.
- Goal scorer of Grenada:
Melania Fullerton 65’
Roneisha Frank 79’
LEAGUE A GROUP B
Guatemala competed against Jamaica at 7PM ET and 6Pm Local at Doroteo Guamuch Flores , Guatemala.
- Guatemala and Jamaica ended the match in a draw with the score of 1-1 each.
- Goal scorer of Guatemala: Ana Martinez 10’
- Goal scorer of Jamaica: Davia Richards 66’
LEAGUE B GROUP A
Suriname competed against Dominica at 7PM ET and 9Pm local at Franklin Essed Stadium.
- Suriname won the match against Dominica with the score of 11-0.
- Goal scorer of Suriname:
Katoucha Patra 2’ , 46’ , 90’+5
Alianne George 9’
Bhagerath Anne 14’
Cady Chinn-See-Chong 16’ , 52’
Stekkinger Shamaira 19’
Samanie Loe-A-Foe 33’
Girffith Vaissaire 45’+4
Selena Lancaster 81’