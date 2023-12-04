Results of CONCACAF Gold Cup matches of 3rd December

The results for CONCACAF road to Gold Cup matches played on Sunday, 3rd December 2023 are declared

The results are:

LEAGUE B GROUP B

Honduras competed with Martinique at 2PM ET and 1PM Local at Chelato Ucles ,Tegucigalpa

Martinique won the match against Honduras with the score of 4-1.

Goal scorer of Martinique:

Naomie Bellance 21’

Mylaine Tarrieu 63’ , 85’ , 94’

Goal scorer of Honduras: Lesbia Puerto 17’

LEAGUE B GROUP A

Guyana competed against Antigua and Barbuda at 4PM ET and 6Pm local at Stadium: Dr.IR. Franklin Essed.

Guyana won the match against Antigua and Barbuda with the score of 3-0

Goal scorer of Guyana:

Annalisa Vincent 38’

Otesha Charles 62’

Neema Liverpool 84’

LEAGUE B GROUP B

El Salvador competed against Nicaragua at 4PM ET and 3PM Local at Estadio: Nacional Jorge Magico Gonzalez.

El Salvador won the match against Nicaragua with the score of 4-1.

Goal scorer of El Salvador:

Victoria Sanchez 25’

Brenda Caren 35’

Vanessa Altamirano 86’

Jackeline Velasquez 90+2’

Goal scorer of Nicaragua: Yessenia Flores 4’

LEAGUE C GROUP C

U.S. Virgin Island competed against Grenada at 6PM ET and 7PM local at Bethlehem Soccer Complex, Charlotte Amalie.

Grenada won the Mach against U.S. Virgin Island with the score of 2-0.

Goal scorer of Grenada:

Melania Fullerton 65’

Roneisha Frank 79’

LEAGUE A GROUP B

Guatemala competed against Jamaica at 7PM ET and 6Pm Local at Doroteo Guamuch Flores , Guatemala.

Guatemala and Jamaica ended the match in a draw with the score of 1-1 each.

Goal scorer of Guatemala: Ana Martinez 10’

Goal scorer of Jamaica: Davia Richards 66’

LEAGUE B GROUP A

Suriname competed against Dominica at 7PM ET and 9Pm local at Franklin Essed Stadium.

Suriname won the match against Dominica with the score of 11-0.

Goal scorer of Suriname:

Katoucha Patra 2’ , 46’ , 90’+5

Alianne George 9’

Bhagerath Anne 14’

Cady Chinn-See-Chong 16’ , 52’

Stekkinger Shamaira 19’

Samanie Loe-A-Foe 33’

Girffith Vaissaire 45’+4

Selena Lancaster 81’