Results announced for Barbados’s Surfer of the Year, know more

Barbados: The results of the Barbados Surfing Association’s third ‘Surfer Of The Year’ (SOTY) have been unveiled as it was contested in the Boys’ Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, and Under-18 categories. The Girls competed in the under-18, and there were also the Open Men, Open Women, Longboard, and Grandmasters (40+) divisions.

Tommason Layson was again one of the most outstanding surfers making the finals in three divisions while winning the Under-16 boys’ and the Open Men’s categories and he was runner up in the Under-18 boys’ division.

In the Under-18 Boys’ division Kai St George came out on top, while Layson settled for second place and 12-year-old Banfield, who was impressive all day took third place with Rafe Gooding fourth.

In the Boys’ Under-16 division, Christian Stoute 13, was second to Layson, while Trent Corbin and Daniel Banfield were third and fourth, respectively.

In the Under-14 Boys’ division, Daniel Banfield defended his title to triumph in that division while Stoute was second and 12 year-old Ras Menelik Lewis was third and Corbin finished in fourth Place.

An impressive Lewis won the Under-12 boys’ division with while Kian Brits was second and newcomer to competitive surfing nine year-old Chase McCartney placed third.

In the Longboard division, St George displayed his versatility, competing in both the short and the longboard divisions to secure his second win of the day with impressive nose-riding. Second was another talented nose-rider, Noah Campbell, while the ever-stylish Axe Garrett was third and Akeem Douglas fourth.

The Under-18 Girls’ champion was Amy Godson while Ava Banfield was second, Kealani Rapson was third and Hayley Godson was fourth.

The Open Women’s Division was dominated by Chelsea Roett while sisters Hayley and Amy Godson were second and third respectively and Arianna White was fourth.

As a result of some outstanding surfing, an eight member junior national team to attend the upcoming International Surfing Association’s World Junior Surfing Championships, slated for Surf City, El Salvador, from May 3 to 12 was chosen.

Layson will spearhead the team and he will be joined by Warren Povey, Kai St George, Christian Stoute and Daniel Banfield in the boys’ divisions while the Girls’ divisions will see twin sisters Hayley and Amy Godson competing in both the Under-16 and Under-18 divisions along with Ava Banfield.