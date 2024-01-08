Results and standing of week 7 Matches of TT premier League

The results and standing of week 7 Matches of Trinidad and Tobago premier League has been announced.

The results of matches are as follows:

4 Matches were conducted on Saturday, 6th January 2024. Here are the results :

  1. Sando Football club won the match against FC Phoenix with the score of 2-0 .

Goal scorer of FC Phoenix:

Nicholas Dillon 36’ , 67’

  1. Point Fortin Civic won the match against P.S.F.C with the score of 2-1.

Goal scorers of Point Fortin Civic :

Isaiah Thompson 74’ (P)

Ezekiel Kesar 87’

Goal scorer of P.S.F.C :

Wesley John 86’

  1. Police Football club won the match against Morvant Caledonia

Goal scorer of Police Football club :

Kwesi Allen 41’

Joevin Jones 82’

Goal scorer of Morvant Caledonia :

Azariahs Ali 90’ + 7’

  1. Defence Force Football Club won the match against AC Port of Spain with a score of 1-0.

Goal scorer of defence Force Football club: Rivaldo Coryat 90 + 6

Sunday, 7th January 2024

  1. Terminix La Horquetta Rangers won the match against Eagles Football Club with a score of 3-0.

Goal scorer of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers:

Isaiah Lee 57’

Tyrone Charles 62’ (P)

Ross Russel Jr. 90 + 4’

  1. Central Football Club – BYE

Below are the Standings of TT Premier League teams on Monday, 8th January 2024 :

  1. Miscellaneous Police Football Club stands at first position with 17 points
  2. AC Port Of Spain stands at second position with 15 points
  3. Defence Force Football club stands at third position 14 points
  4. Club Sando – 13 points
  5. Terminix La Horquetta Rangers – 12points
  6. Prison Service Football Club – 9 points
  7. Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic – 7 points
  8. Caledonia Football Club – 6 points
  9. Football Club Eagles – 5 points
  10. 1976 Football Club Phoenix – 3 Points
  11. Central Football Club – 0 points

