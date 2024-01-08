Results and standing of week 7 Matches of TT premier League

The results and standing of week 7 Matches of Trinidad and Tobago premier League has been announced.

The results of matches are as follows:

4 Matches were conducted on Saturday, 6th January 2024. Here are the results :

Sando Football club won the match against FC Phoenix with the score of 2-0 .

Goal scorer of FC Phoenix:

Nicholas Dillon 36’ , 67’

Point Fortin Civic won the match against P.S.F.C with the score of 2-1.

Goal scorers of Point Fortin Civic :

Isaiah Thompson 74’ (P)

Ezekiel Kesar 87’

Goal scorer of P.S.F.C :

Wesley John 86’

Police Football club won the match against Morvant Caledonia

Goal scorer of Police Football club :

Kwesi Allen 41’

Joevin Jones 82’

Goal scorer of Morvant Caledonia :

Azariahs Ali 90’ + 7’

Defence Force Football Club won the match against AC Port of Spain with a score of 1-0.

Goal scorer of defence Force Football club: Rivaldo Coryat 90 + 6

Sunday, 7th January 2024

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers won the match against Eagles Football Club with a score of 3-0.

Goal scorer of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers:

Isaiah Lee 57’

Tyrone Charles 62’ (P)

Ross Russel Jr. 90 + 4’

Central Football Club – BYE

Below are the Standings of TT Premier League teams on Monday, 8th January 2024 :