Results and standing of week 7 Matches of TT premier League

The results and standing of week 7 Matches of Trinidad and Tobago premier League has been announced.
The results of matches are as follows:
4 Matches were conducted on Saturday, 6th January 2024. Here are the results :
- Sando Football club won the match against FC Phoenix with the score of 2-0 .
Goal scorer of FC Phoenix:
Nicholas Dillon 36’ , 67’
- Point Fortin Civic won the match against P.S.F.C with the score of 2-1.
Goal scorers of Point Fortin Civic :
Isaiah Thompson 74’ (P)
Ezekiel Kesar 87’
Goal scorer of P.S.F.C :
Wesley John 86’
- Police Football club won the match against Morvant Caledonia
Goal scorer of Police Football club :
Kwesi Allen 41’
Joevin Jones 82’
Goal scorer of Morvant Caledonia :
Azariahs Ali 90’ + 7’
- Defence Force Football Club won the match against AC Port of Spain with a score of 1-0.
Goal scorer of defence Force Football club: Rivaldo Coryat 90 + 6
Sunday, 7th January 2024
- Terminix La Horquetta Rangers won the match against Eagles Football Club with a score of 3-0.
Goal scorer of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers:
Isaiah Lee 57’
Tyrone Charles 62’ (P)
Ross Russel Jr. 90 + 4’
- Central Football Club – BYE
Below are the Standings of TT Premier League teams on Monday, 8th January 2024 :
- Miscellaneous Police Football Club stands at first position with 17 points
- AC Port Of Spain stands at second position with 15 points
- Defence Force Football club stands at third position 14 points
- Club Sando – 13 points
- Terminix La Horquetta Rangers – 12points
- Prison Service Football Club – 9 points
- Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic – 7 points
- Caledonia Football Club – 6 points
- Football Club Eagles – 5 points
- 1976 Football Club Phoenix – 3 Points
- Central Football Club – 0 points