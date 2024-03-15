Republic Bank announces EBB programme for Caribbean women entrepreneurs

Republic Bank Limited has announced its third phase of the Entrepreneurs Business Builder program for Caribbean Women Entrepreneurs.

The Republic Bank Limited (RBEC) has announced its third phase of the Entrepreneurs Business Builder (EBB) program for Women Entrepreneurs of the Caribbean region.

The applications for the EBB program are open to women entrepreneurs. This program will ensure the essential skills required to develop a sustainable, tech-enabled, and profitable business. A total of 80 women will be selected for this program.

The eligibility criteria is to have at least own small and medium-sized Enterprise (SME) firm and it should be operational for more than 2 years across the Caribbean region.

The initiative has been launched to ensure that women’s enterprises get the necessary support to grow and scale up. Women entrepreneurs should have access to essential business and financial training.

The Entrepreneurs Business Builder program has been financed by the People Development Associates (BPD). This associates fund company offers personal and business development support in the Caribbean region for the entrepreneurs of the Caribbean.

People Development Associates company has a pool of funds from the various banks of the Caribbean countries and it is specially formed to enhance entrepreneurship among the people of the Caribbean.

Kelly Mitchell, Marketing Specialist, at Republic Bank explained the importance of this initiative and remarked, “The Republic Bank highlighted the need to develop and empower businesses led by women entrepreneurs”.

He further added, “The gender gap in the startup industry is not a green signal for us and we must ensure equal participation of every community in developing businesses and empowering the collective economy of Caribbean countries”.

Carla Barnett, CARICOM General Secretary, praised the Republic Bank for taking such initiative. She marked this program as a bold and important step for Women’s empowerment.

The theme for the EBB Program is, “Invest in Women and Accelerate in Progress”. It shows the critical role of Women in shaping the society.