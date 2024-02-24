Renowned Historian Leonard Stapleton to host “Historical Basseterre Walking Tour”

Renowned historian Leonard Stapleton is all set to host the “Historical Basseterre Walking Tour” for history lovers in St Kitts and Nevis on March 2, 2024.

St Kitts and Nevis: Renowned historian Leonard Stapleton is all set to host the “Historical Basseterre Walking Tour” for history lovers in St Kitts and Nevis on March 2, 2024. The tour will start at 3:30 pm from Tamarind Tree East of Springfield Cemetery.

The Ministry of St Kitts and Nevis invited the citizens and said that this is the time to step into the past with Historian Stapleton and walk around historical Basseterre. The tour will shed light on captivating stories and hidden gems of Basseterre, starting from the iconic tamarind tree east of Springfield cemetery.

The registration for the walking tour has been opened and the Ministry of Tourism of St Kitts and Nevis invited the citizens for just $25 as the entry fee. The registration will take place at the office of the Ministry of Tourism.

The tour will also provide the chance to explore the rich heritage of St Kitts and Nevis and help in uncovering fascinating stories from the past. The event will work as the perfect platform for families, children, work groups, churches, and more.

The Walking Tour of Historical Basseterre has been constructed with the inspiration from London’s Piccadilly Circus. It is one of the top hotspots of St Kitts and Nevis due to its offerings such as Berkeley Memorial, the Anglican church, and the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. The church has been made in the style of 18th-century architecture.

The walking in Basseterre is considered an easy hour-long walk and the capital provides a bustling downtown experience to tourists. Independence Square is one of the influential spots of the capital due to its vibrant environment and beautiful scenes. The old treasury, the pier, and historic church buildings will also be part of the Historical Basseterre Walking Tour.

Tourists from across the globe expressed pleasure in walking around Basseterre as it offered them a chance to enhance their travel experience to St Kitts and Nevis. Besides this, the culinary walking tours provide exceptional experience to the tourists.

It is also known as a great way to see the city, taste the local cuisine, and explore the customs of St Kitts and Nevis at the same time. The tour will shed light on several historical aspects of the site and the island’s slave history.

The Palm Court Gardens, Wingfield Estate will help the tourists to explore the wild habitat in the Federation with an afternoon snack of sugar cane. The tour will also feature the visit around ruins of a sugar mill and rum distillery which is the perfect stop at Romney Manor Gardens and Caribelle Batik.

After that, they will continue their tour to the village known as Challenger’s which is known as the first village for newly free labourers. The village was situated in 1840 with its’ salve houses some of which are still lived in.

In addition to that, they can also explore the Shipwreck Beach for a late lunch which is known as the rustic beach attraction with the beautiful display of the monkeys.