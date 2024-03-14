Rehabilitation of St Peter’s Main Road, FT Williams Highway progressing rapidly: PM Drew

The Road Rehabilitation Project at St Peter’s Main Road and FT Williams Highway in St Kitts and Nevis has been progressing at a rapid pace.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Road Rehabilitation Project at St Peter’s Main Road and FT Williams Highway in St Kitts and Nevis has been progressing at a rapid pace. The growth of the construction of the road has been appreciated by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew who shared glimpses on social media.

He assessed the work on the construction site and expressed excitement with the hard work shown by the workers. He said,”I visited the St. Peter’s Main Road and F. T. Williams Highway where the Road Rehabilitation Project is taking place, to check on the progress and I was quite pleased.”

The Road Rehabilitation Project of St Kitts and Nevis has been constructed by Rock and Dirt Ltd, who provided a comprehensive update on the project to PM Drew. The Lead developer of the company stated that they are taking every possible measure to ensure the completion of the project within its projected time.

PM Drew expressed satisfaction and assured that the citizens will soon benefit from significantly improved infrastructure. This will lead to the enhancement of the infrastructure sector of St Kitts and Nevis, improving the access for the citizens to the areas.

Through the project, the beginning of the road will be resurfaced and cover a distance of 6.22 km which will expand from the roundabout in the RLB International Airport. It has also included the resurfacing of the FT Williams Highway which will pass the Shadwell roundabout to New Road and end at Ogees.

Prime Minister Dr Drew announced the long-awaited rehabilitation project in August 2023 which he referred to as “significant strides toward enhancing our infrastructure.” The project will provide the opportunity for the citizens to enhance their scope and other aspects.

Earlier in February 2024, the consultants involved in the Rehabilitation of the St Peter’s Main Road and FT Williams Highway East Project and representatives of the various utility providers in St Kitts conducted the walkthrough of the site.

During the walkthrough, they assessed and provided an update on the scope of work under this project. The officials of the company also said that the project would take some time to complete.

The rehabilitation of the road of St Peter’s Main Road and FT Williams Highway is known as a significant project for St Kitts and Nevis as it would provide great opportunities for the local community as well as several construction workers.

Besides this, the project is also aimed to benefit the citizens of the areas by providing them easy access to RLB International Airport and other prominent regions.