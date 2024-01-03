Registration opens for Dominica Institute for Arts

Registration for the Dominica Institute for the Arts has been opened for children and adults on Tuesday.

Roseau, Dominica: Registration for the Dominica Institute for the Arts has been opened for children and adults on Tuesday. The Commonwealth Division of Culture invited the artists as the classes will begin on January 8, 2024.

The fees per class will be $60, and the interested candidates will have to register at the Old Mill Cultural Centre. The classes will feature the teaching of several visual and other arts. The participants will get the chance to meet numerous artists as their coaches through these classes.

The classes will make the artists learn numerous techniques and methods of performing art. The art painting, theatre and keyboard will be part of these classes.

The coaching will be given on the following topics:

Traditional Dance

The classes at Dominica Institute for the Arts will be given on Traditional Dance. The students will learn every inch of the dance form. During the classes, the teaching will be given on several patterns of the traditional dance and the forms which are included in it.

The traditional dance is one of the most loved professions across the globe. The classes will make the students become great at the art form and learn about new opportunities in the skill.

Ballet

Another dance form for the classes will be Ballet, as the students will learn proper skills in the dance. The classes will enhance the students in these dance forms.

Steel Pan

The steel pan is the famous music form of the Caribbean region. People in the Caribbean celebrate their culture, festivals and heritage through the steel pan. The classes will teach the way to play the steel pan, and the students will enhance their skills.

Drum Kit

The classes on the drum kit will be given in the institute for the trainees.

Hip Hop Dance

The hip-hop dance will be part of the classes of the institute as people. Along with that, the keyboard, woodcarving, guitar, choir art and painting will also be part of the classes at the institute. Further, the acting will also be part of the teaching of the institute.