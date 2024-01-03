Reggae on the Board Walk set to return to Dominica

The schedule of the walk for two months has been announced, featuring different singers and musicians to entertain the audience.

Roseau, Dominica: Reggae on the Board Walk is all set to return to Dominica from January 4 to February 29, 2024, at Loubierre Highway. The schedule of the walk for two months has been announced.

It will be hosted by Paradise Pierre and the starting time of the event is 9 pm. The event will feature different singers and musicians to entertain the audience with an entry fee of $10, and it will be held at Loubiere Highway. The walk will feature entertainment and a display of the culture with the performance of the participants.

Firstly, the attendees will celebrate the earth strong of Dancehell’s most versatile, talented, prolific and exceptional artist de teacha, world boss Vybz Kartel, at Reggae on the Board Walk this week. The performance will enhance the travel experience of the tourists as it will showcase the true beauty of Dominica.

Further, Riddim twins Spawner and RS Digital will also perform in the event. They will make the audience groom on the true vibes of the musical heritage of Dominica. Further, Mad DJs and Danejah Dane with Dr Migz will also be invited to participate in the walk.

The event will be held every Thursday, in which several DJs and musicians will participate.

The schedule of the Reggae on the Board Walk is as follows:

On Thursday, January 4, 2024: The walk will be held with Vybz Kartel Edition at different parts of Dominica.

On Thursday, January 11, 2024: The DJs will perform at the event.

On Thursday, January 18, 2024: The DJs are invited to take part in Reggae on the Board Walk.

On Thursday, January 25, 2024: DJs will take part in the event.

On Thursday, February 1, 2024: The opening of the carnival will be part of the walk.

On Thursday, February 8, 2024: The name of the event is Carnival Zess

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024: The name of the event is Bedtime Stories with V-Day.

From February 15 to 29, 2024: DJs will perform at the event.

The event will enhance the musical as well as the travel experience of the event.