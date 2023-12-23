Rebecca Williams to represent Barbados in Central Toronto Wrestling

Teenage female wrestler Rebecca Williams is now in Toronto, Canada where she is participating in a three week wrestling cultural exchange programme

Barbados: Teenage female wrestler Rebecca Williams is now in Toronto, Canada where she is participating in a three week wrestling cultural exchange programme with ‘Central Toronto Wrestling’ and ‘Beat the Street Canada’.

The 15-year-old Combermere School student will have the opportunity to train with Russian and Iranian coaches in two respective styles, along with separate strength and conditioning coaching.

This exposure will assist in preparing her for the upcoming 2024 Under-17 Continental Championships, Under-17 World Championships, and the USA and British Open Championships.

Williams was wrestling since the age of five and at the age of seven, she went on her first overseas tour to Cuba where she won a gold medal and the award for ‘Best Wrestler’ in her division. That event added inspiration and Rebecca started to devote more time to training.

In 2016, Rebeca was invited to a coaching session in Chicago and the invitation was again offered to her in 2017. She represented Barbados in Mexico at the 2021 under-15 Pan Am games where she placed 7th overall and in April 2022, she travelled to Jacksonville, Florida to attend the ‘Spartan Wrestling Competition’, where she won a silver and a bronze medal.

She also competed in the 2022 Pan American Under-15 Wrestling Championships in Colombia where she placed 6th overall in a highly competitive meet.

In May this year, Williams attended the US Beach Wrestling Nationals in Raleigh, North Carolina where she won a gold medal in her maiden international beach wrestling competition.

In her most recent international competition, she competed in the 65kg category at the Pan American Games in Panama in November and came eighth overall for Barbados in mat wrestling. She then came fourth overall in beach wrestling.

In 2016 Rebecca won the BGII Independence Games Award for Wrestling and in 2018,the Optimist Club of Barbados-Bridgetown selected Rebecca for their Primary School Award for outstanding all-around students in sports and academics. In addition to these awards, Rebecca has also received the Duke of Edinburgh bronze award.

A past student of St. Silas Primary School where she was a Brownie and the Deputy Head Girl, Rebecca played cricket for the school, and represented them in track and field at NAPSAC. She also played football for Maverik Club. On the more academic side, she represented the school in a mental mathematics quiz, a spelling bee and a general knowledge quiz.

Moving on to Combermere School where she is a Cadet, Rebecca now has her eyes set on representing Barbados at the highest level and while in Canada she would meet with school boards and universities to explore the opportunity to further her education and wrestling via a scholarship.