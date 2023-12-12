Rayshawn Harris, Kayla Polius win Saint Lucia 5km road race

Know here full results of the road races of primary and secondary schools which were held in Saint Lucia from Dec 5 to 7

Castries, Saint Lucia: Rayshawn Harris and Kayla Polius have emerged as overall champions in the Saint Lucia Inter-Secondary Schools 5-kilometer road race. The game was held on December 7, 2023, at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Rayshawn Harris, who was from Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School, finished first in the Under-18 boys category. At the same time, Kayla Polius secured victory in the Under 14 female category of the championships.

Both athletes were awarded the trophy at the prize ceremony at the end. The hosting of the Inter-Secondary Schools 5-kilometer road race marked the end of the 2023 Saint Lucia Sports Season. The championship was held in different categories, including U18 boys, U14 females, U14 boys, U16 girls, and U18 girls.

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports of Saint Lucia also announced the winners of these categories which are:

Xavier Ferdinand from Saint Lucia Sports Academy won the race in the Boys U14 category

Tesley Lesporis from Leon Hess Comprehensive secured victory in the Girls U16 category

Omarion Edwin from St Mary’s College finished first in the Under 16 boys category

Layla Jn Baptiste from MSS School secured victory in the U18 girls category

Lizzy Dorvius from Saint Lucia Sports Academy won the Girls 18 plus category

Nasha Augustin from Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School finished first in the Boys 18 plus category.

The Road races were kicked off in Saint Lucia on December 5, 2023. Saint Lucia Sports Ministry hosted the 3-kilometre road race for primary school athletes. Around 350 boys and girls have participated in the races Under the 11 and 13 categories.

The runners followed a route around the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground and WASCO Treatment Plant. Further, the race was ended at the Saint Lucia Sports Academy.

The winners of the primary school road race are: