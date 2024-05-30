Rahul Gandhi questions PM over his knowledge on Mahatma Gandhi

Member of Parliament of Indian National Congress –Rahul Gandhi has backlashed the current Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

India: Member of Parliament of Indian National Congress –Rahul Gandhi has backlashed the current Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. He doubts his knowledge over the father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Recently, the Prime Minister made a controversial statement that nobody knew about Mahatma Gandhi before the release of the movie of Richard Attenborough Gandhi in 1982.

PM Modi left every Indian surprised with factually incorrect statement and said, “In the last 75 years, was it not our responsibility to let the world know of Mahatma Gandhi?”

He added to his statement in an interview, “I am sorry, nobody knew about him. It was only after the film Gandhi that the world became curious about him.”

To which the representative of Amethi constituency Rahul Gandhi shared his opinion on his ‘X’ handle and said, “Mahatma Gandhi was the light who gave strength to the whole world to fight darkness.”

The ex-party president added to his verse that Bapu showed the world a path in the form of truth and non-violence, that gave courage to even the weakest person and to stand against the injustice.

Referring to the shakhas i.e. branches of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Rahul Gandhi said that they do not need any ‘Shakha Educated’ certificate.

The statement made by Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 has boiled the blood of every citizen as it questions their awareness and knowledge about their own country.

RSS is stuck in maze of this statement as it seems that they doesn’t allow one to understand Mahatma Gandhi. As the RSS follows the path of his murderer Nathuram Godse, said Indian National Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi backlashed Modi by saying that the well renowned names of the world has always recognised the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

He added that being an Indian every citizen has learnt from him to always walk on the path of Non-violence and truth.

He highlighted that the ongoing MLA elections is a battle of truth and lie and a war between violence and non-violence, that can’t be understood by the violent people.

The video clip he shared on his X account ended with the phrase Satyameva Jayate that means ‘Truth Alone Triumphs’.