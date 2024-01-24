Public Primary School Championship to kick off in St Kitts and Nevis, know zones

The East Zone 1 Public Primary School Championships is all set to kick off in St Kitts and Nevis on Friday, January 26, 2024.

St Kitts and Nevis: The East Zone 1 Public Primary School Championships is all set to kick off in St Kitts and Nevis on Friday, January 26, 2024. The tournament will take place at St Mary’s Park and Cayon Playing Field with the sponsorship of the First Federal Credit Union.

The matches will start at 1:30 pm where the athletes of different primary schools will showcase their determination, speed and power. The entrance fee for children is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for children and $5.00 is also for parking.

East Zone 1 Public Primary School Championship

Starting from Friday, the championship will feature the participation of students from different schools, including Deane Glassford Primary School, Cayon Primary School, Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School and Violet Petty Primary School.

The students will participate in different games and pave the path to winning the championship.

Recently, the St Kitts Department of Sports concluded the 2024 Basseterre Zone Public Primary School Championships, which was won by Dr Williams Conner Primary School. The game was sponsored by Bank of Nevis Limited.

With great performance, the students of the school managed to secure 22 gold, 15 silver and nine bronze medals in the tournament. On the other hand, the second position was secured by Beach Allen Primary School with seven gold, 12 silver and 7 bronze medals.

The third runner-up of the tournament was Tucker Clarke Primary School as the students have secured seven gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze medals.

Games such as hurdles, races including 100m, 200m and relay have been included in the tournament. Dr Williams Connor Primary has remained in the top position in the points table throughout the tournament.

The tournament featured track events such as 60m hurdles, 80m hurdles, 800m hurdles, 150m hurdles, 200m hurdles, 4x100m hurdles, 300m hurdles and 400m hurdles. The matches of the track events were different for girls and boys.

The four schools for the tournament were Dr William Connor Primary, Tucker Clarke Primary, Beach Allen Primary and Irishtown Primary School.

After that, the closing ceremony of the tournament hosted the dance, music and cultural performances as the appreciation for the athletes who showcased good performances.