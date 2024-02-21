Private Primary School Championship set to return in St Kitts and Nevis 

St Kitts and Nevis: Private Primary School Championship 2024 is all set to be hosted in St Kitts and Nevis on February 23, 2024, at 10:00 pm. The event will feature matches of track and field between different teams from schools at St Mary’s Park, Cayon.

St Kitts Department of Sports announced the championship and invited the schools to register for participation. The audience is also invited to encourage the students and sports sector for the overall development of the young generation.

The price of the entry tickets and parking have also been unveiled by the Department of Sports of St Kitts and Nevis. The admission fee at the championship for adults will be $10.00. On the other hand, the children will be given entry at $5.00 in the championship. The price of the in-stadium parking will be $10.00.

In addition to that, Ginseng Up Classic will also join track and field events of St Kitts and Nevis as the event will take place at Nevis Athletics Stadium on February 25, 2024. The event will start a 12:30 pm and is known as a high school track event.

The tournament will feature the competition between eight high schools which will showcase exhilarating speed and skill. The price of the entry tickets and parking have been unveiled by the Department of Sports of St Kitts and Nevis.

The adults will have to pay $25 to get entry in the track event of Nevis, while the children who are 12 and under will have to pay 10 for admission to the tournament. The price of the inside parking along with the driver will be $40.

Samal Duggins- Minister of Sports of St Kitts and Nevis also shared the update and said that the event is the platform for athletes to showcase their speed and skill.

He added, ”The platform is the chance to witness the pumping action at the Nevis Athletic Stadium on February 25, 2024. Join us for the highly anticipated Department of Sports at 12: 30 pm. Be there to enhance their sports experience and witness the skills of the exceptional athletes of our country.”