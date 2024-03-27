Prisoners and officers conflict injured 11 in Port of Spain prison

An altercation between prison officers and prisoners took place in prison of Port of Spain left 11 injured on Tuesday, 26 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: An altercation between the prison officers and prisoners took place in the prison of Port of Spain after a high-risk prisoner refused to follow the instructions at noon of Tuesday, 26 March, around 11:00 am.

As per the sources, eleven individuals including six prison officers and five prisoners are reported to be hospitalised after the incident of physical confrontation in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago.

As per the reports, the conflict started after a prison officer took a high-risk prisoner into his appointed cell back. The prisoner was taken for the regular medical attention by the officers, on completion of which he was guided back to the cell.

It is mentioned that on the way back, at nearly 11:00 am, the prisoner became aggressive toward the prison officer and refused to follow the guidance given to him. The prisoners went against the protocols and engaged violently with the officers which led to the conflict.

As the conflict began, other prisoners also got involved in the altercation which hyped the situation and led to the confrontation. As the situation got out of hand for the prison officers, he raised an alarm for the intervention of other officers.

The other prison officers observed the conflict in the prison, on which they took charge and arrived to help the involved officer while taking control of the situation. The officers got involved in the confrontation but were not able to neutralise the situation immediately.

After the situation came under control, eleven casualties were allegedly recorded by the officers in total due to the Port of Spain prison conflict. The injured prison officers and prisoners were transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.

As the proceedings on the case of confrontation between the prisoners and officers are ongoing, this is observed that the incident is the second known act that took place in the prison of Port of Spain in the last few days.

In the last case on Sunday, 24 March, a substance was dropped by the drone in the compound of the prison which was examined to be narcotics, weighing around 269 grams. The packet was seized by the Trinidad and Tobago prison service officers, and the investigation into the case is also active.