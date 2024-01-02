Prime Minister’s New Year’s Grand Gala set to return in St Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister- Dr Terrance Drew is all set to host the annual “New Year’s Grand Gala” on Friday, January 5, 2024, at the Marriott Dome

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister- Dr Terrance Drew is all set to host the annual “New Year’s Grand Gala” on Friday, January 5, 2024, at the Marriott Dome. He invited the citizens and said that the venue for this year’s gala had changed to provide a different and better experience to the attendees.

The New Year’s Gala is an annual event hosted by the Prime Minister to celebrate the achievements of the passing year and welcome the new year. The aim of the Gala is to outline the good work the country has done in the last year. It is also marked as the platform to enhance the developmental agendas of the government.

The Gala is a social gathering which invites citizens and government officials to interact with each other and celebrate the happiness and joy of the coming year. This year, the Gala will be held under the theme- “Unwavering vision for a sustainable Tomorrow”.

According to the theme, the government is planning to work to turn the country into a sustainable island state in 2024. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, during his Christmas greetings, also said that the plans and ideas are being generated for the fulfilment of their agenda of sustainability/

The event will start at 7 pm, featuring new and great performers from St Kitts and Nevis. From Queen Independent to Erica Edwards, the performers are invited to enhance the New Year experience of the attendees.

Other performers for the Gala are Mr Bangn!l, Revealers Band, Brotherhood Drummers, and Dr Michael Abrahmas (out of Jamaica). Besides this, the special keynote speakers will give a speech at the event and pay tribute to the achievement laid out in 2023.

Further, the Gala will also feature giveaways and more to entertain and appreciate the audience.

Earlier, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also extended wishes to the citizens on New Year’s Eve and prayed for their prosperity, well-being and healthy lifestyle.

Last year, the Gala was held on January 7, and it was his first gala as the prime minister of St Kitts and Nevis. He entered into the office of the prime minister after securing victory in the election in August 2022.

Notably, he described last year’s an unforgettable event. He said that the night was spectacular and appreciated the volunteers for their hard work in organising the event. He said that the performers at the last year’s gala were amazing and entertaining.