Prices of petroleum products decline in Jamaica

Jamaica: The retail prices of Kerosene, Automotive diesel, and Petrojam are all set to decline in Jamaica from Thursday and will provide relief to the motorists. As per the revised edition, the prices have been increased in the last month.

The state-owned oil refinery, the price of the Petrojam E-10 87 will be declined by $4.50 and cost around $174.44 per litre. On the other hand, the price of E-10 90 will also cost less by $3.06 as the new price is $182.18. Notably, the price of the Petrojam E-10 90 stood at $185.24 per litre, and the E-10 87 cost around $178.94 per litre.

Further, the price of the automotive diesel oil will also be reduced in the edition as it will cost $173.43 per litre with a decline of $4.50 per litre. The customers have paid $181.73 per litre for diesel as per the previous cost and now it brought some kind of relief to the people.

Ultra-low sulphur diesel will sell for $179.65 per litre with a decline of $4.50 per litre, further briging relief in the cost of the gas used in the homes. The price of Kerosene will also go down in the new edition of the prices as it will cost $173.99 per litre with a decline of $4.15.

Notably, the cost of the Kerosene has also increased in the last edition of the price, which has been moved up by $4.50 with the cost of $185.17 per litre. The prices of the petroleum have brought relief for the consumers of Jamaica as last month have witnessed a significant surge in the cost of the product.

The new prices have come up with some benefits for households and motorists as it would also bring the prices of several goods such as groceries and other eatables down. The price of the diesel has been declined for the first time as the product has only witnessed increment in the price.

People in Jamaica expressed pleasure and stated that the prices of the gas will bring efficient relief to their pocket as it would also bring the cost of several products down. This will also enhance their efficiency in using the resources and making efforts for the quality of life.