Price of Non-Stop Montserrat Week Ferry Special decreases, know events

Montserrat: The Non-Stop Action Week Ferry Special is all set to take place in Montserrat from December 26, 2023, to January 2, 2024. As part of the national carnival, entry at the special week will now be available at the price of $425 XCD, which was decreased from $550 XCD.

The ferry will come from Antigua to Montserrat and make the tourists experience the beauty of these two countries. The Special Non-Stop Action Week will feature exclusive events aiming to enhance the culture of the country.

From Carnival Domino, Carole Singing to Queens of Queens, Elegant Affair, Montserrat Carnival 2023 is promised to be exceptional and vibrant. The tourists from Antigua will celebrate the Carnival with true Christmas vibes.

Along with that, the exclusive events will also welcome the New Year with authentic celebration and display of the art on the national stage.

The Events list will be as follows:

The first event for the action week will be Boxing Day Jouvert in which several teams from the country will participate. The event will feature entertainment and participation of the athletes in the boxing championship.

The second event is Soca Monarch, a perfect platform for the showcase of the hidden talents of the young generations of Montserrat. They will show their artistic skills and talents in different fields.

The third event for the week will be Carnival Domino, which will be held on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at 4 pm. The event will be held at Festival Village, Little Bay. The game will feature $1000 up for grabs, and the prizes will be distributed to the best of three games.

For the first place, the prize of $1000 will be given, while for the second place, the prize of $500 will be given. For the third place, the prize of $300 will be given. The special prizes will be given to the women’s teams.

The registration fee for the entry is $50 per person, and for the team, it will be $100.

Other events for the week will be:

Carol Singing

St John’s Day

Salen Day

Miss Montserrat Red Carpet

DJ Tera Bdy Bash

Queens of Queens

Elegant Affair

Red Fete – Women’s Night

Children’s Carnival

Closing of Carnival and Street Parade

The Queens of Queens will be held on December 30, 2023, at 8 pm in the Carnival City. The event will celebrate the inner beauty of the women who have contributed greatly to the country.