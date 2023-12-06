Premier Mark Brantley presents budget of Nevis for seventh time

Premier Mark Brantley delivered his 7th budget presentation for the island of Nevis as Minister of Finance on Tuesday, 5th December 2023 and met with younger parliamentarians after the presentation.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Premier Mark Brantley delivered his 7th budget presentation for the island of Nevis as Minister of Finance on Tuesday, 5th December 2023 and met with younger parliamentarians after the presentation.

The theme of the Budget this time is “Investing for Growth: Building the Framework to Support a Resilient and Sustainable Economy.”

The focus is again placed on transforming and improving the economy of the country in a way that will take the nation towards growth and provide a better future.

In the valuable national event, the Premier of Nevis Island Administration and also the Former Foreign Minister of the island nation, Mark Brantley, presented the financial budget and introduced the plan for the economic growth of the island.

The budget serves as the complete planning for the financial growth of Nevis Island and draws a path for a better future for the people of Nevis.

Premier Brantley also expressed his emotions about how honoured he felt to be in that position and witness the growth of the nation while himself dedicated to the process of economic betterment of the people.

He said, “I always seek to present a plan in a way that can move our economy forward sustainably, embodying the ideas garnered from these fruitful meetings.”

He added, “Every year, we build on our strategies for the development of our people with the nation, which also includes the balancing of policies for better administration with the plans of private sector partners, which stabilises the economic environment and gives continuous growth.”

This year the country celebrated its 40th Independence Anniversary, which was also celebrated on the theme of growth, sustainability and resiliency.

The administration of the country is known for making its promises a reality. The aims that they achieved from last year’s budget are as follows:

Successfully implemented our retirement benefits scheme for all non-established workers.

Paid public servants a second tranche of a 5% salary increase.

Re-established operations at the Call Centre premises at Brown Hill.

Facilitated the operations of an additional Call Centre in Charlestown.

Completed the reconstruction of the island’s main road from Cliff Dwellers to Newcastle.

Completed the resurfacing of the bypass road from Artisan Village to Pump Road.

Completed the main road works in Bath.

Reinstated the hosting of the Financial Services AML Conference.

Successfully hosted the CTO Human Resources conference in Nevis.

Completed work on upgrading the facilities at the Water Taxi Pier.

Commenced work for the construction of the broiler processing facility at Prospect.

Relocated the Charlestown Health Centre to new and improved premises.

Continued the housing revolution with home construction in Maddens, Craddock Road, Prospect and Rices.

Completed the laying of over 12,000 feet of water mains island wide to ensure consistent delivery of water.

Purchased and installed state-of-the-art mammography equipment and computer hardware and software at Alexandra Hospital and offered free mammograms to Nevisians for 2023.

Another focus point of the event was the presence of the young generation, who are going to take over the significant responsibilities to take the nation further ahead.

Youth Parliamentarians were also present on the important day of the Budget presentation.

Mark Brantley also expressed his happiness to see those youngsters present over there attending the crucial event.

After the event, he took his time to meet them in person and shared some important words which can help them in future. He also had their opinions to understand the vision of the young generation.

His words for youngsters were, “This is very optimistic to see these young kids over here who are so much interested in the process of governance. Indeed, this secures our faith in the future and the law, and surely our country will be on the right path in their hands.”

The presentation came to an end by explaining the financial conditions of the nation in the past and steps taken in the present, and also about the future vision in detail and concluded with wishes of Christmas and New year.