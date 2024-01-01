Pregnant woman and teenager shot dead in Arima

A pregnant woman with teenage boy lost their lives in a shooting where two others got injured in the incident in Arima, on 28 December.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 21-year-old pregnant woman and a 16-year-old teenage boy lost their lives in a shooting where two others got injured in the incident at Zone 8 on Mt Zion Road in Arima, a town in Trinidad, on Thursday, 28 December.

The deceased pregnant woman is identified as Amy Walcott, who lived at Mt Zion Road in Arima, and the teenage boy was Roshan Adam Ali, who lived at Demerara Road in Arima. Roshan was a student at the Valencia Secondary School.

Other than these two, the injured victims are identified as one named Daniel Alibocas, who was 18 years old, and another, a 13-year-old boy, both lived at Demerara Road in Arima.

As per the reports, the shooting attack on the victims happened at the house of Walcott, who was pregnant.

The police were informed about the incident around 9:30 pm, in response to which officers from the local police station went to the scene.

After visiting the crime scene, police officers confirmed the report and took control of the place to initiate with early investigation.

On the crime scene, police officers found the lifeless body of Walcott on the bed with a gunshot wound on her forehead. The other three victims were also bedding on the scene from gunshot wounds on their bodies.

The victims were immediately taken to the Arima District Hospital for medical observation to save their lives. However, after all the efforts of the medical staff, the victims of the shooting were not able to survive.

A team of Inspector Lewis and Sargent Joseph along with police constables Seetaram, Williams and women constable Francois from the Arima Police Station went to the crime scene for the investigation of the shooting.

The investigation was also conducted by the Sargents De Suze, Ramjohn, Cpl Gonzales and PC Ramdhanie from Arouca Homicide Bureau Region 2, who visited the place to collect the evidence related to the incident.

The people of the communities around are in panic after knowing about the shooting incident and are worried about the security and safety of the area.

The police department is asking the people of the communities to stay calm and alert in such conditions and cooperate with the police officers in the investigation of shooting incidents.

The reason for the killing is not known yet while the police are tracing the evidence available to find the clue of the suspect so that they can arrest the culprit.

The people are hoping for the betterment of the injured victims and the families who lost their loved ones while demanding justice and a quick resolution to the shooting case.