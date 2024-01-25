Posh Corbeau appears in court for Mayaro murder case

Trinidad and Tobago: A 27-year-old man, Posh Corbeau, presented in the high court on Tuesday, 23 January, in the case of last year’s murder of the victim, Heminez, in Mayaro, a town on the southeastern coast of Trinidad, on Saturday, 23 December 2023 around 9:45 pm. The case is adjourned to the next date of 28 February 2024.

The suspect in the Mayaro murder case is identified with the name of Brandon Baptiste, who is commonly known as Posh Corbeau or Posh, belonging to Saint Ann’s village. Posh Corbeau is also charged with the offence of possessing a firearm and ammunition without any permission or authority.

The victim of last year’s Mayaro murder case on 23 December 2023 was identified as a 20-year-old man named Renaldo Heminez, also known as Naldo, who lived in Mayaro.

As per the reports, the incident of murder took place when the victim, Heminez, was walking along the roadway of Mayaro at nearly 9:45 pm. While Heminez was walking, he was approached by a man who was armed with a firearm.

It is mentioned that the suspect in the Mayaro murder case was Posh Corbeau, who went to the victim and fired a shot at him with a clear intention to kill Heminez. Straight after the shooting, Corbeau fled from the place.

The police were immediately informed about the murder in Mayaro, in response to which officers from the local police station took charge and went to the scene. After visiting the shooting scene, officers took the area under control for investigation while confirming the report.

The victim of the shooting, Heminez, who was bleeding from the gunshot wound, was instantly transferred to the Mayaro Health Facility for medical observation. After all the efforts of the medical staff, the victim was not able to survive and was officially declared dead.

The investigation and inquiries in the Mayaro murder case were conducted by the officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two, which led them to the arrest of Posh Corbeau on Wednesday, 17 January.

The investigation was conducted under the guidance of ASP Victor with Inspector Ramjag, Sylvester and Sergeant Ramsahai. Officers also recovered illegal firearms and ammunition possessed by Corbeau.

Posh Corbeau was charged on Monday, 22 January, after the advice from Roger Gaspard SC, Director of Public Prosecutions, by PC Rambhajan in related offences.

The citizens of communities around the nation are sharing their opinions on the Mayaro murder case and suspect Posh Corbeau.

People are saying, “It’s good that the culprit is under arrest, but actually justice is what everyone needs. It is a reality that our justice system is slow. First, we see no response from the police against any crime, and if somehow we see any action and result from the police, then the case goes on in the case for a long time.”

People also said, “Our police caught the criminal who was involved in a murder, and it is great work that the man is in front of the judge. But what now, bail? That’s what we always see. We don’t want just that to happen all the time.”