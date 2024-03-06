Portmore: Cashier bailed in gas station fraud case

Jamaica: A man was granted bail by the Saint Catherine Parish Court in the appearance on Tuesday, 5 March, in the case of the phone credit fraud estimated at the value of around 830 thousand dollars at a Rubis service station in Independence City of Portmore.

The accused in the fraud case is identified with the name of Morris Murrant, who worked as a cashier at the gas station of Portmore, a settlement in the southeastern part of Jamaica. At the same workplace where he served, the offence was conducted.

The accused, Morris Murrant, was arrested under the allegations of fraud and charged subsequently with the relevant offences including larceny, larceny at the place of work and taking access without any permission to facilitate the commission of an offence.

As per the reports, the case against the accused, Morris Murrant, under the allegations of fraud is of the time period between June 2023 to January 2024 while he was working as a cashier at the Portmore Rubis service station.

During the duration of his service at the place, Morris Murrant was responsible for collecting the funds and selling the phone credits. It is said that a report was made of his work a day when his alleged frauds were caught in the audit.

After the findings, the allegations were raised against him and the police department was informed about the fraud by a cashier in Portmore. Eventually, Murrant was arrested by the police officers under the offences and subsequently charged.

Under the same charges, the accused was taken to the court for a hearing in which he was granted bail. The accused is ordered to appear again in the court in front of the judge on Thursday, 21 March, for further proceedings.

This case is the second case of its kind which is reported and being proceeded in the court. The other case is of the accused man identified with the name of Chevrol Osbourne, also known by his other names such as Cosmo and TJ.

Chevrol Osbourne is also charged under similar offences of fraud and asked to appear in court for the hearing on Thursday, 21 March. Chevrol Osbourne belongs to the Moneymusk locality in Saint Elizabeth, a parish in the southwestern part of Jamaica.