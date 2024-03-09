Portmore: 22-year-old artist booked with firearms and ammunition

Jamaica: The 22-year-old man, who is an artist, was taken prisoner by the police department after a chase in the case of possessing illegal firearms and ammunition in the Gregory Park locality of Portmore town in Saint Catherine, a parish in the southeastern part of Jamaica, on the early morning of Thursday, 7 March, around 4:00 am.

The suspect who got caught with illegal firearms and ammunition in Portmore is identified as Demareo Bryan and is a recording artist. The man is also known by his common name of Sinna, who lives in Seaforth town of Saint Thomas, a parish in the southwestern part of Jamaica.

As per the reports, the suspect artist was held and firearms with ammunition were seized by the police officers while they were on an exercise in the region of Portmore. At nearly 4:00 am, while the officers were on the exercise, they spotted a group of men of which Demareo Bryan was a part.

It is mentioned that the group grabbed the attention of the police officers after they saw a man armed with a shotgun, who was Demareo Bryan. After raising the suspicion, the police officers approached the group to take action.

After observing the police officers heading towards them, the group of men scattered and started running to escape in different directions. The police officers chased the group and were able to catch the suspect carrying the firearm who ran into his house.

It is mentioned that the police officers ambushed the suspect in his home after which he dropped his gun down and surrendered. The police recovered the shotgun and three counts of 12-gauge cartridges which were immediately seized by the officers.

It is also said that the police officers searched the house of the suspect in which they discovered an AK-47 rifle which was loaded with a magazine that contained eight counts of ammunition which was also kept without any authority.

The law enforcement officers took the suspect into custody instantly after the illegal findings and booked him with the relevant charges for the offence including possession of an illegal weapon and possession of an amount of ammunition without any permission.

The law enforcement department of the area is conducting an investigation into the Portmore case in which firearms and ammunition were seized by the officers with the suspect artist who is under arrest currently.

The police officers are trying to trace the other suspects who were involved in the crime. It is said that the date of appearance in the court for the suspect is fixed and soon will be taken in front of the judge for the hearing.