Portland: Artiste Chi Ching Ching booked under firearm act

Artiste Chi Ching Ching booked in the case of breaches of terms and conditions of firearm license in Portland and soon to be taken to court.

Jamaica: The artiste named Chi Ching Ching who was booked by the police department in the case of breaches of the terms and conditions of a firearm license on 6 March in Portland, a parish in the northeastern part of Jamaica, is now charged and soon to be taken to the court for hearing under the committed offences.

Chi Ching Ching was held by the police officers in Portland with a firearm and ammunition during an exercise. The accused is known to be a dancehall artiste, a 41-year-old man, and is also recognised by his given name, Radion Beckford.

The police department mentioned in the case the accused artiste was caught by a team of officers who were conducting an exercise against illegal weapons and drugs. On the day, Chi Ching Ching was travelling along the San San main road in Portland in his motor vehicle, which was a Toyota Vanguard Rav4 car of black colour.

The law enforcement officers who were checking every car on the roadway signalled the motor vehicle of the artiste Chi Ching Ching to stop for the search. In response, the accused artiste stopped the vehicle and cooperated with the police by following the instructions.

The police officers after disclosing the intentions to stop him asked a few questions from Chi Ching Ching in which they discovered that the artiste us an authorised holder of a firearm which is a Glock pistol with fifty counts of ammunition.

Straight after, the police officers asked for the firearm’s license for checking, during which they reportedly noticed that the license was issued on 13 February 2023. The officers observed that the license was not renewed and was not valid on that date as it had already passed its expiry date.

The expired license made the accused artiste, Chi Ching Ching, a culprit for not following the terms and conditions of a firearm license. The man was taken into custody by the officers and eventually charged with the related offences committed by him. The officers also seized the firearm and ammunition.

The local people of Portland are sharing their views on the arrest of Chi Ching Ching and are saying, “OK, initial reports suggested that his license should have been renewed about two weeks ago but was not, this is not a breach of the firearms act and not a chargeable offence, it’s more of an administrative issue, all he has to do is pay the late fee which is stipulated by FLA and he’s good. Note, no offence is committed according to the current firearms act.”