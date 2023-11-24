Port Zante witnesses huge cruise passengers last weekend

A huge count of passengers buzzed at the Port Zante during last weekend as a significant count of cruise ships arrived at the Port.

Month of November has witnessed about 23 cruise calls to the region till now, last weekend significantly welcome 4 cruises at the port as which are:

Celebrity Equinox

Grandeur of the Seas

These two cruises arrived on November 18 (Saturday)

Viking Sea

Insignia

And, these both the cruise ships gave their arrival on November 19 (Sunday)

Considerably, the arrival of 4 cruise ships together buzzed the Port with the cruise passengers.

Also, on November 21, 2023 (Tuesday), MS Europa 2 made its grand entry with the capacity of 516 passengers and 370 crew members.

MS Europa 2 is also considered as the number 1 cruise vessel since the time (2013), it is sailing.

On this, Marsha T. Henderson, tourism Minister of the country also mentioned that such things are contributing towards boosting the tourism and economy as a whole in the region.

Moreover, 13 more cruise ships are yet to arrive in the region on various dates which are as follows:

Four Cruises are to arrive on November 25, 2023 (Saturday) which are:

Eurodam

Explora 1

Le Bellot

Norwegian Epic

Two cruises are to pay their arrival on November 26, 2023 (Sunday) which are as follows:

Mein Schiff 4

Emerald Skara

Next, two leaves are to give their arrival on November 27, 2023 (Monday) that are:

Britannia

Seabourn Sojourn

Further one is to arrive on November 28, 2023 (Tuesday) which is as follows:

Emerald Princess

Again on November 29, 2023 (Wednesday), one cruise ship will give its arrival which is:

Evirma

On the last day of month November that is November 30, 2023 (Thursday), three cruise will dock at the port which are as follows:

Queen Mary 2

Marella Voyager

Silver Nova

