Port of Spain skies blanketed with Saharan dust, visibility affected

Trinidad and Tobago: The skies of the city of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago blanketed with Saharan dust on Monday morning. The entire area starting from Lady Chancellor Hill has been captured with dust and caused low visibility for the people.

As per the met department, the visibility at the Piarco International Airport has dropped to 4KM, and it has reached to 8Km at Crown Point. A significant surge of Saharan Dust has been moving across Trinidad and Tobago, causing problematic situations for the citizens. The air quality of the country stood at moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups, making way for the dust.

The recent weather conditions stated that Trinidad and Tobago has been experiencing dull, hazy, and breezy conditions that have also been interrupted by a few cloudy intervals. The weather department also recorded light or moderate showers for Trinidad which will be located mainly over southern parts.

Met Department stated that there are 30 to 60% chance that these showers could become heavy or thundery at some point in time as, currently they are in the condition of low to medium. During the heavy rainfall, gusty winds and street flooding could be experienced by the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

The atmosphere of Trinidad and Tobago has been significantly penetrated by the thick layer of Saharan dust, causing disruption at a massive level. People are waiting for the rainfall to remove the black skies of the country as it has been providing difficulties to people who are sensitive to these atmospheric conditions.

As per the weather conditions, an isolated cluster of thunderstorms has been moving west of Trinidad and the mid- and upper-level clouds have been located in the south and southeast areas which also has the capacity to produce light to moderate rain.

Breezy and dusty conditions have been predicted for Trinidad and Tobago for the coming days, as the Saharan Dust is getting denser in several areas.

Netizens reacted to the situation and stated that this is the cause of the climate change and hurricane season has also been predicted hyperactive, which is not a positive sign for the people of the Caribbean.