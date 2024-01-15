Port of Spain Police seizes firearm and ammunition, arrests one

Port of Spain Police arrested a man possessing illegal firearm and ammunition at Saint Paul Street in Port of Spain, on Saturday.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Police Department of Twin Island Federation arrested a man for possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition at Saint Paul Street in Port of Spain, the capital city of Trinidad and Tobago, on the evening of Saturday, 13 January, around 9 pm. The identity of the suspect is still not confirmed yet.

As per the reports, the police department had some information about some criminal activities around the area of Saint Paul Street through trusted sources.

Based on the available information, officers from the Port of Spain Task Force took charge and conducted an operation around Saint Paul Street and its environs at 9 pm.

The operation led the officers to the recovery of a Glock 17 Pistol with an automatic selector, which was possessed without any official permission, with 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of the man suspect who was carrying the illegal gun and ammunition. The suspect is currently under the custody of the police department at Carenage Police Station.

People around the communities panicked after the discovery of illegal weapons and ammunition in the area of Saint Paul Street but are also happy with the effort of the police department to neutralise the threat.

People who are worried about the incident are saying, “Don’t know how many such criminals are hiding in Port of Spain and the nation who are carrying weapons illegally. They are really a danger to the society. They all needed to be caught.”

People are also appreciating the police and saying, “We are noticing that some changes came in our police force who are taking strong actions against the criminals. Good work TTPS. Keep it up.”

The investigation and enquiries are still going on by the police officers to explore more clues which can result in the discovery of other crimes and criminals.

It is said that the police officers interrogate the suspect, and the man is assisting the department in providing some necessary details which can lead the investigation in the right direction.

It is expected that the suspect will be presented in front of the Magistrate court in Port of Spain this week by police. The verdict of the court will clear the future of the case and provide some valuable information to the public.

The people around the communities are waiting for more details on the case and demanding a quick resolution of the matter. People are asking the police department to maintain the security and safety of the region of Port of Spain.