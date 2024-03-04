Port of Spain: Maxi taxi driver assaulted during attempted robbery

Police arrested a man who assaulted a maxi taxi driver and chased him with the intent of robbery in Port of Spain on 2 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police officers arrested a man on the spot who assaulted a maxi taxi driver and chased him with the intent of robbery in the vicinity of the Charford Court in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, on the noon of Saturday, 2 March, around 10:55 am.

Reportedly, the suspect in the robbery attempt is said to be from the Sealots locality of Port of Spain. Meanwhile, the victim taxi driver is said to be from Petit Valley, a locality in the northwestern part of Trinidad.

As per the reports, the incident of the assault on the victim taxi driver and the attempted robbery in Port of Spain took place on the day at nearly 10:55 am while the driver was driving his maxi taxi along Charlotte Street and was looking for the passengers for hire.

It is said that while the taxi driver was at the location for hire, the suspect, as a passenger went to him and unexpectedly attempted to snatch money that the driver was carrying in his hands at the time. The victim driver observed the act and resisted the suspect to save his earnings against which the suspect started assaulting the taxi driver physically.

To save himself from the attack by the suspect, the taxi driver tried to escape from the place and fled in the direction of the Charford Court Base. The suspect also started chasing him to rob the valuables and cash the driver was carrying with him.

It is mentioned that the victim taxi driver while running approached the police officers, PC Wallace, PC Besson, and PC Dowridge for help, who were on duty at the location. The police officers heard his request, immediately took charge, and held the suspect on the spot.

The police officers took the suspect under custody and transferred him to the Central Police Station. The case is in the lead under the guidance of PC Wallace. It is assumed that the suspect will be soon taken to the magistrate to answer the charge against him.

The local people of the settlement around Port of Spain and the citizens of the nation are sharing their opinions on the case after knowing about the incident of the assault and attempted robbery on the maxi taxi driver by the suspect who is under arrest now.

People are saying, “If police are available at the place we can expect less crime as they can take action. Police posts must be everywhere, this can only help in reducing crime. Taxi drivers are now involved in so many crimes in both ways. It becomes difficult for those drivers who are innocent and are only working to feed their families. They face so many criminals but they don’t have any other option.”