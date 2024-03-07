Port of Spain: 20-year-old dies in fatal shooting

20-year-old man lost his life in a fatal shooting at the corner of Duke Street and Charlotte Street in Port of Spain on 5 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 20-year-old man lost his life in a fatal shooting attack by an unknown suspect who shot him multiple times at the corner of Duke Street and Charlotte Street in Port of Spain on the evening of Tuesday, 5 March, around 4:42 pm.

The deceased victim of the fatal shooting attack is identified with the name of Jaheem Diaz, who lived along Saint Paul Street in the East Dry River locality of Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago. The victim, Jaheem Diaz, worked as a small vendor and used to sell snacks with water.

As per the reports, the murder incident in Port of Spain by shooting the victim took place on the day at nearly 4:42 pm while the deceased Jaheem was out on the location for his daily work when he was approached aggressively by the unknown suspect.

It is mentioned that the suspect was armed with a firearm. The suspect immediately pulled the gun out and fired a single shot in the direction of the victim, Jaheem Diaz, leaving him injured.

After realising the attempt of a life-threatening attack on himself, the victim tried to escape from the place to save his life. Anyhow, his attempt to flee failed after Jaheem collapsed and fell on the way at a shot distance.

Reportedly, after the victim collapsed, the suspect came to him immediately and shot him multiple times all over his body with a clear intention to kill him. Straight after the fatal shooting attack on Jaheem, the suspect fled from the place in the east direction along Duke Street.

The act of murder by shooting the victim in the open street of Port of Spain was reported to the law enforcement department instantly. In response to the report of a murder, the officers from the Besson Street Police Station took the initial charge and went to the crime scene.

At the crime scene in Port of Spain, the police officers confirmed the report of the fatal shooting in the area. After that, the police officers seized the entire locality around the crime scene to collect the clues and evidence left behind by the suspect.

The officers from the law enforcement department launched a manhunt for the culprit of the murder while conducting inquiries into the case under the investigation process. The investigation was conducted by a team of officers including Inspector Braithwaite, PC Jaisumair, and Cpl Perriere.