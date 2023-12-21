Police tased a mentally unstable man who threatened residents

A mentally unstable man was traced by the police after he was threatening the residents of La Brea with a cutlass on Saturday, 16 December.

As per the reports, it was 11:30 am when a local resident reported to the police about the mentally unstable man. The man was walking along the industry lane while holding a cutlass and threatening all the residents nearby.

Cutlass is a sword like weapon which is short and broad in shape with a slightly curved sharp blade.

In response to the report, police officers immediately took charge and went to the place where they confirmed the case of a mentally unstable man.

Officers tried to handle the situation and asked the man to surrender, but he charged toward them for attack with the 18-inch cutlass in force.

By observing his intentions and his constant march towards themselves, officers warned the man and asked him to stop.

When a mentally challenged man was not stopped out of fear for their life, officers decided to use a stun gun against him for their self-protection.

After noticing the elevation in the issue, a local pastor of the area stepped in to calm down the situation. Pastor, with his calm nature, engaged with the enraged suspect and tried to convince him to surrender to the police peacefully.

The engagement of the pastor in the tense situation proved to be very helpful and prevented the further possible separation of the issue.

Officers were able to take control of the mentally unstable man with the help of the pastor without any more harm to anyone. After that, quick action was taken to secure the safety of the people of the community and also the suspect.

After the peaceful surrender, the mentally unstable suspect was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for the required medical attention and treatment.

This case marks the possibility that such attacks by mentally unstable suspects can cause significant harm to people around the communities.

The questions asked by the authorities are how they will deal with such kind of situations in future and how they will handle the suspects who are experiencing mental crises.

The panic in people of the communities is also due to bad maintenance and security facilities around mentally challenged patients.

It is still a matter to be disclosed how this mentally ill man came out in the public. Does he have any previous background of his condition, or is he just a fresh case that was not registered to the authorities yet?

Authorities mentioned that it is for the betterment of the communities that everyone must be aware of their surroundings, especially towards mental health issues. The police and other medical authorities will keep working to handle these conditions better.

The collective effort of the police and health department with people of the communities is needed to handle such situations and also help the individuals suffering from mental imbalance.

This incident started a conversation among the locals about mental issues. The discussions are leading towards better awareness in society towards mental wellness along with physical fitness.