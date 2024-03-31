Police seizes unauthorised firearms in San Juan

Major anti-crime exercise in San Juan on Tuesday led to seizure of unauthorised firearms and ammunition along Vita Street.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service shared information about a major anti-crime exercise on Saturday, 30 March, conducted at multiple locations in San Juan on Tuesday, 26 March, which led to the seizure of unauthorised firearms and ammunition along Vita Street in Sunshine Avenue.

The police department of the North Eastern Division of Trinidad launched an intelligence-based anti-crime exercise targeting localities around San Juan, which went from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm.

The operation in San Juan, a town in the northeastern part of Trinidad, led to the discovery of illegal firearms and ammunition on the day. During the exercise, a team of police officers under the guidance of PC Bachan went to the area along Vita Street.

In the search of the Sunshine Avenue locality, the police officers discovered two plastic bags possessing unauthorised lethal weapons in the bushy and forested area.

As per the reports, the investigating police officers found a plastic bag of black colour, which was hidden under a heap of debris. On the examination of the bag, the officers exposed a special Taurus revolver of 0.38 calibre which was loaded with two counts of 0.38 special ammunition.

It is mentioned that near the location of the first finding, another plastic bag of black colour was also recovered by the police, which was hidden in the fallen leaves under a mango tree at the place.

It is said that the second bag also contained an unauthorised firearm, which was a pistol loaded with two counts of 9 mm ammunition. The plastic bag was also carrying three counts of 7.62 mm ammunition with five counts of 5.56 mm ammunition.

The unauthorised lethal firearms with ammunition found in a locality of San Juan during the anti-crime exercise were seized by the police department. The investigation in the case of the findings is ongoing to trace the suspects to whom these illegal items belong. No arrests in the case have been reported till now.

The police department of North Eastern Division conducted an anti-crime operation in the areas of La Canoa, Saddle Road, Lower Santa Cruz, Sunshine Avenue, Upper 6th Avenue Malick, Shende Street, Saddle Road, Mt Hope Road, and Eastern Main Road.