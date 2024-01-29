Police seizes two firearms in Claxton Bay operation, suspects fled

Police operation resulted in recovery of two firearms and a round of ammunition in Claxton Bay on 26 January.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department conducted an anti-crime operation in the central division, which resulted in the unsuccessful chase of two suspects but ended up with the recovery of two firearms and a round of ammunition in Claxton Bay, a locality on the western coast of Trinidad, on Friday, 26 January, around 1:00 pm.

As per the statement by the police department on the Claxton Bay operations, the charge was taken by the central police department on the basis of information. In response to the collected information, the police officers took charge and went to the Southern Main Road near Side Bar at nearly 1:00 pm. After visiting the location, police officers found two individuals standing on the place who were carrying a black backpack with them.

Police officers tried to approach the two individuals. After observing the police arrival at the location, the suspects attempted to flee, noticing the approaching police.

To save themselves, the suspects ran into the jetty areas and sought refuge in the nearby mangroves. Police officers tried to chase the suspects to arrest them, but the two individuals were able to escape successfully.

As per the reports, the police department was able to recover the abandoned JanSport backpack on the jetty in the Claxton Bay operation. After the inspection of the backpack, police officers found a 0.22 silver revolver and a 0.380 black pistol. Police officers also found a magazine from the backpack with a round of 0.380 ammunition, all carried illegally.

The anti-crime police operation in Claxton Bay was conducted by Senior Supredendent Simon, Supredendent Gyan, and ASP Ablacksingh with Inspector Sylvan and Stewart. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Sergeant Persad and PC Mitchell Samuel. The officers from the central division task force were also a major part of the exercise.

People of the communities around Claxton Bay and in the nation are sharing their opinions after hearing about the anti-crime operation by police, which resulted in the seizure of firearms.

People are saying, “This is great that our police authority is working so swiftly and taking action to end crime in the county, but it looks like more efforts are needed. We don’t want to demoralise our officers, but capturing guns is nothing if culprits are free in the open.”

People also said, “How they ran away from in front of their eyes. This is very big mistake. Well we know mistake happens but this can cause life threat to many innocents. Those criminals must be arrested soon.”

The police department is conducting investigations and inquiries to trace the culprits with the help of collected clues, which could lead to the criminals who fled and more who are involved.

People around the communities are waiting for further updates and asking for a quick resolution to the case with the arrest of the involved culprits.