Police seizes illegal firearm in Manchioneal, 4 held

Jamaica: Four individuals were arrested by the police department and charged in the case of possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition at Peng Beach in Manchioneal town of Portland, a parish in the northeastern part of Jamaica, on Sunday, 11 February, around 3:40 pm. One of the suspects is said to be of Foreign origin.

As per the reports, the incident of the arrest and seizure of firearm and ammunition with four suspects took place when a team of officers from the Manchioneal police department were on a regular mobile patrolling of the area at nearly 3:40 pm.

It is mentioned that while the police officers were on patrol, they discovered a vehicle, which was a white Suzuki Swift motor car, occupied by four individuals. It is said that after observing the police vehicle near them, the four suspects sitting in the car started behaving in a weird manner, which raised the suspicion of the police officers on them.

After noticing the suspicious activity, the police officers approached the vehicle and signalled them to stop the car to conduct a search and enquiry. Straight after the motor car of the suspect stopped, police officers searched the vehicle and the individuals, which led to the recovery of a Ruger pistol of 9mm possessed by the suspects without any permission.

The illegal firearm was found by the police officers under the driver’s seat kept inside a bag of brown colour. The pistol was loaded with a magazine filled with nine rounds of ammunition.

The four of the suspects were immediately arrested by the police officers with the seizure of firearms and ammunition. The culprits were taken into custody and eventually were charged with the relevant offences. The vehicle of the suspects was also seized by the officers.

The residents of the communities around Manchioneal town and the citizens of the nation are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the arrest of four suspects for possessing a firearm and ammunition.

People are saying, “No bail should be given to these criminals, in fact, any criminal. They are a disgrace to society. They must not be allowed to stay and revolve in the free society where innocents live. Prison all four and punish them severely.”

The officers of the police department are conducting investigations and inquiries in relation to the case of arrest and seizure of a firearm and ammunition to trace the clues which can lead them to the related crimes with the incident.