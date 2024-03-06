Police seizes firearm with AK-47 in Montego Bay

Police seized two illegal firearms including an AK-47 in the neighbourhood of Flankers in Montego Bay on 5 March.

Jamaica: The police department of Jamaica seized two illegal firearms including an AK-47 during an anti-crime exercise in the neighbourhood of Flankers in Montego Bay, the capital of Saint James parish in the northwestern part of Jamaica, on Tuesday, 5 March.

The police department stated that the operation was conducted by a team of officers from the Saint James Police Division in which officers recovered a camouflage-suppressed submachine gun with an AK-47 mini rifle in Montego Bay.

It is mentioned that the recovered illegal firearms in the locality of Flankers were connected to the deceased man named Peter Johnson, who was also known by his common name of Jolo. Peter Johnson was a claimed criminal who was killed by police officers in a shooting encounter on 26 February.

As per the reports, the illegal firearm including an AK-47 was recovered by the police during a targeted search of the premises in the Flankers settlement of Montego Bay. The action was taken based on intelligence which led police officers to the site.

Ellis, the senior superintendent of police, mentioned in a statement that the police officers are getting death threats by unknown suspects related to the deceased Peter Johnson. The threats have been coming since the fatal encounter of Peter Johnson on 26 February.

Reportedly, the threats were given several times to the police officers specifically to the officers who were involved in the shooting encounter on the day.

Anyhow, the senior superintendent of police said in the statement that the police department conducts such operations which are important for combating violent crimes in the region and neutralising the criminal gangs and their activities in Jamaica.

The police department is continuing with the investigation and is conducting inquiries into the case to trace more such criminal activities around the nation, which could lead to the arrest of criminals and gang members.

The police officers are also trying to trace the culprits who are threatening the police officers for their lives. The police department is continuously collecting and sharing evidence against Peter Johnson who was shot and killed by police in an encounter. The police are also looking for Peter Johnson’s companions who are involved in crimes with him.

The local people of Montego Bay are sharing their views on the case of the seizure of firearms including an AK-47, and are saying, “Police must take all the necessary actions against the criminals no matter who they are. The safety of people is more important than some stupid criminal. Why do police need to clarify everything still when they do the right things? It is great that they are doing their duty even after getting life threats. They are the inspiration for young kids.”