Police seizes 5kg marijuana and ammunition in Couva

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department seized a quantity of compressed marijuana weighed around five kilograms with unauthorised ammunition during an anti-crime operation along Railway Road in Couva on the morning of Tuesday, 5 March, around 6:30 am.

As per the reports, the anti-crime operation was conducted by a team of officers from the Central Division Task Force South which led to the discovery of marijuana and ammunition in Couva, a town on the western coast of Trinidad.

It is mentioned that the exercise was conducted at nearly 6:30 am when the police officers searched the bushy locality off Railway Road on the day on the basis of information provided by the intelligence.

In the search, the police officers found a plastic bag of black colour. After examination of the plastic bag, an amount of compressed marijuana was discovered by the officers wrapped in inside which weighed around five kilograms.

Reportedly, the police officers also found fifteen counts of 7.62 unauthorised ammunition with marijuana in the locality of Couva during the operation. The illegal findings were immediately seized by the police officers and taken into custody. No arrests have been reported in relation to the findings till now.

The successful anti-crime operation which led to the seizure of marijuana and ammunition in Couva was conducted by a team of officers including Sargent Persad and Cpl Carter with PC Marshall.

The police department is continuing with the investigation of the illegal findings. It is conducting inquiries into this case to collect clues that could lead them to the culprits involved in illegal activities around the nation.

The local people of the settlement around the town of Couva and the residents of Trinidad and Tobago are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the incident of seizure of marijuana and ammunition by the police department.

The people are saying, “Why suddenly so much marijuana is coming out in the region? It is not just about us but neighbouring islands also finding the same issues. There can be two possibilities, one is that suddenly gangs got active in this illegal business in the Caribbean, and two is that it was always there but the police got more strict now. Maybe the second possibility is real. We always saw weed as a normal thing in the region but it is so much big problem this can only be known after interference of law.”

People also said, “These things are killing us as a society. Crime is already a problem and such drugs can cause more issues. Police need to take more firm actions in the way to stop it. And no criminal should be taken lightly.”