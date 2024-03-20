Police seizes $300k marijuana and firearm in Carapichaima

An operation by police led to seizure of fifty marijuana trees of estimated street value of 300k dollars Carapichaima on 18 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service shared information about the successful anti-crime operation by the police department which led to the seizure of fifty marijuana trees of estimated street value of 300k dollars and a firearm with ammunition in Carapichaima on Monday, 18 March.

The anti-crime operation was conducted by the Central Division police department which was conducted in between 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on the day along Orange Field Road in Carapichaima, a town in the western part of Trinidad.

As per the information received from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, a team of police officers took action in the targeted location in the intelligence-led operation. The officers conducted the search in the area which led to the discovery of illegal findings.

Reportedly, the police officers found around fifty trees of marijuana in the locality of Carapichaima, which was estimated to be three hundred thousand dollars in value on the streets. The area was immediately seized by law enforcement with illegal findings.

The finding of a black plastic bag at the place during the operation is also mentioned in the report in which officers revealed an unauthorised firearm loaded with a magazine containing five counts of ammunition in it.

The illegal quantity of marijuana and firearm with ammunition was taken under control and later transferred to the Couva police station by the officers on the field. No arrests are reported in the case till now.

The successful anti-crime operation to seize the quantity of marijuana in Carapichaima was conducted by a team of officers from the Freeport CID and Freeport Warrants section.

The operation was coordinated by Senior Superintendent Simon, Superintendent Gyan, Superintendent Baird, Asp Ablacksingh, Inspector Sylvan, and Inspector Estrada under the supervision of Sergeant Mohammed and Sergeant Harriot.

The police officers are currently conducting an investigation into the case and collecting evidence against the suspects who could be part of these illegal activities in the nation. It is expected that the finding by the police department could lead the authorities to more such illegal activities going on around the islands which could be traced and tackled.