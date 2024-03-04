Police seized $186 million valued narcotics in Cedros

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department of Trinidad and Tobago seized a large stock of narcotics of estimated worth around 186 million dollars including 1521 kilograms of marijuana and 13.8 kilograms of cocaine in the forested area of Austin Trace along Coromandel in Cedros on Sunday, 3 March.

The narcotics seizure in Cedros, a village in the southwestern part of Trinidad, took place on the day during the joint anti-crime operation conducted by the multiple agencies under the police department in the South Western Division.

The operation was conducted by the officers on the basis of intelligence-led information which was intended to dismantle drug trafficking networks in the nation. The operation was launched on the day after getting relevant intake after days of surveillance in the region.

As the reports show, the seizure of narcotics in Cedros took place on the day when the officers went into the swampy forest area in the region while they were conducting the operation in the South Western Division.

It is mentioned that the police officers discovered sixty-seven crocus bags on the scene while searching the area. After the examination of the bags, the police officers found several blocks of marijuana and cocaine.

It is said that the marijuana and cocaine recovered by the officers were of high grade which keep their demand high in the illegal market. The marijuana recovered by the police officers weighed around 1521 kilograms which alone was valued at around 167 million dollars, and the cocaine was found to be valued at 19.3 million dollars which weighed around 13.8 kilograms.

Erla Christopher, the Commissioner of Police, stated the success of the joint operation which seized narcotics of 186 million dollars in Cedros, and said, “This is a significant seizure for the TTPS and a major victory in our ongoing fight against illegal drugs and drug trafficking networks.”

She added, “We will continue to work alongside other arms of law enforcement to gather the requisite intelligence and through our strategic action, criminals will get the message that their illegal activities will not be tolerated.”

The successful joint operation was conducted by the officers of the Southern Division Task Force, South Western Division Task Force, National Operations Task Force, Canine Unit, Multi Options Police Section, Guard and Emergency Branch, Riverine and Coastal Patrol Unit, Air Support Unit and the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard. The operation was coordinated by Senior Superintendent Soodeen, ASP Ramisir, and Inspector Ramlogan.

The police department is continuing the investigation and inquiry into the case to collect more information and evidence which could lead them to arrest the suspects and gangs involved in such activities around the nation.