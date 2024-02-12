Police seize firearms in Trinidad operations amid carnival

Trinidad police arrested 28-year-old man and seized two firearms in operations of Arouca, Malick and Caledonia in carnival weekend.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department arrested a 28-year-old man and seized two firearms in multiple anti-crime operations in the Arouca, Malick and Caledonia districts of Trinidad during the carnival weekend on Saturday, 10 February and Sunday, 11 February.

The intention of the anti-crime operations in Trinidad by the police department was to ensure the safety and security around the region in the festive times of carnival.

One of the anti-crime operations was conducted by a team of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department in Aroucs, a town in the northern part of Trinidad, on Sunday at nearly 1:20 am.

As per the reports, an anti-crime operation took place on the day when the officers suspected a group of men who were standing near a structure that was abandoned at Thompson Trace.

The police officers approached towards the group of men after suspecting them which they observed and tried to escape from the place which led to the chase between the suspects and police officers.

During the foot chase at the abandoned structure, the group of suspected men were able to escape while the police officers caught a 28-year-old man who was part of the group a short distance away.

After catching the suspect, police officers conducted a search of the man in which they recovered an illegal firearm, which was a Taurus pistol, possessed by him without any permission.

The pistol was loaded with a magazine which was containing eight rounds of ammunition in it. The police immediately arrested the suspect and took him into custody.

The other anti-crime operations were conducted in the North Eastern Division of Trinidad, with mutual cooperation between the officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force, NED Gang and Intelligence Unit, and the Guard and Emergency Branch.

The officers of the involved law enforcement departments conducted multiple anti-crime operations in the Malick and Caledonia districts of Trinidad on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

As per the reports, in the anti-crime operation, officers discovered and seized an unauthorised firearm in a bushy area. The firearm was loaded with a magazine, which is said to be empty.

The police department of Trinidad and Tobago is continuing their investigation in relation to findings and arrests in the anti-crime operations to find clues which can lead them to the suspects involved in the crimes.

People of the communities around the nation are also sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of illegal firearms in the anti-crime operations conducted by police officers in different parts of Trinidad amid carnival weekend.

People are saying, “Great work and appreciated approach towards the safety of the nation in these times when everyone just looks for enjoyment. Sometimes, it is bad to see police officers working in these times when they should be with their families, but the safety of locals is also important. Still, there are so many crimes after the hard work of officers. Criminals needed to be perished by every means.”