Police seize firearms, arrests one in Central Division

34-year old man arrested for possessing an illegal firearm and seized two firearms with ammunition in Central Division on Tuesday.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department arrested one 34-year-old man in the case of possessing an illegal firearm and seized two firearms with ammunition in the anti-crime operations at Walters Lane in the Enterprise area and Chase Village in the Central Division of Trinidad on Tuesday, 13 February. The arrested man lives along Bhagaloo Street.

As per the reports, the first anti-crime operation took place on the day at nearly 8:10 pm by a team of officers from the Central Division Task Force of Area North while they were conducting an exercise in the region. The operation took place by the officers along Walters Lane in the Enterprise area.

While the officers were at the location during their exercise, the officers observed a man who raised their suspicion due to his unusual actions. The police officers approached the suspicious man at the moment and identified themselves to him before starting with the search of the suspect.

In the search, the Central Division police officers recovered an illegal weapon possessed by the suspect without any permission which was a black and red firearm. The police also found two magazines with the firearm which was loaded with 23 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The suspect was immediately arrested by the police officers and taken into custody under the charges of relevant offences with the possession of prohibited weapons and ammunition. The suspect was taken to the Area North Base of the Central Division Task Force after arrest.

On the same day, another anti-crime was conducted by a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department of Chaguanas while surveillance at Bholai Trace East in Chase Village.

Reportedly, in the operation, the officers searched a cow shed which was abandoned. In the search of the place, the police officers recovered on rifle which was kept inside an old refrigerator with a magazine. The illegal weapon recovered in the operation was immediately seized by the officers.

The officers from the police department are conducting investigations and inquiries in the case of seizure of firearms in the Central Division to trace the suspect involved in the crime and arrest them.

The people of the nation and the residents of the communities around the Central Division are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the seizure of firearms and ammunition by the police officers and the arrest of one man.

People are saying, “One more time the police is able to seize weapons and arrest criminal who can be involved in the possible crimes with innocents. But still this will create no impact. People will still die. We will again see many crimes in the same locality. We need to be aware and take actions against what is happening around us if it is wrong.”