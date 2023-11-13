Police rank seize 22,700 grams of Marijuana

22,700 grams of Marijuana were found from the two unidentifiable men walking around the “Cabbage Factory” koker in Blarimont Station District, Guyana

Guyana: 22,700 grams of Marijuana were found from the two unidentifiable men walking around the “Cabbage Factory” koker in Blarimont Station District, Guyana.

The incident happened on Friday when Police ranks in Regional Divison #5 were conducting patrol duties.

As per the reports, the men started running in different directions to see the police. They escaped into the bushes, where the police rank observed an aluminum boat with a 15 hp outboard engine next to the poker.

Upon searching the boat, the police rank discovered five parcels. The parcels were wrapped with transparent plastic, and upon opening, police found some kind of substance, suspecting Cannabis.

Police rank confiscated and lodged the suspected narcotic, boat and engine. After weighing the parcel, police found that the suspected Cannabis amounted to 50 lbs (22,700 grams). The drugs and the boat were sealed and lodged.

The police stated that the investigation on the matter is ongoing. However, the incident has raised the eyebrows of the citizens of the area. People across the country have demanded strategic action against the drug supply and the criminals behind it.

It is worth mentioning that the ranks of the Guyana Police Force and Guyana Defence Force have also conducted a joint operation to unearth and destroy more than a billion worth of Marijuana. As per the reports, the operation was held in Upper Berbice Rivers four days ago.

The drugs consist of thirty lbs of Cannabis seeds and ten acres with approximately 58,000 Cannabis Sativa plants. The height of the plants ranges from three inches to ten feet.

Upon receiving the information, the ranks acted and went to an area where they destroyed the plants in two make-shift camps and a number of farming tools.

As per the report, the estimated value of the Cannabis Sativa destroyed was $1,247,388,320.

So, people are demanding that kind of action from the police and the government for the proper mitigation of the drug supply. However, the citizens also lauded the actions taken by the ranks in the incident.

Ramanjot Kaur is a dedicated journalist with a Master’s in Journalism and Mass Communication, specializing in economic and political news reporting with incisive analysis and integrity. ramanjot.kaur@associatestimes.com