Police operation recovers drugs and stolen vehicle in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: The Police department officers in the Northern and North Eastern Divisions of Trinidad and Tobago executed successful joint operations in the last 48 hours from 23 December to 24 December. The operation ended with the arrest of two suspects, the recovery of four stolen vehicles and the seizure of 3kg of marijuana.

This morning, between 1:00 am to 5:00 am, officers from the North Central Task Force East, Arouca CID, Arouca Patrol and Enquiries units operated an intelligence based exercise in response to the report of motor vehicle theft in the division.

The operation took police officers to a place on Thomas Trace in Arouca, where they found four stolen vehicles in which there were two Nissan AD Wagons, a Nissan Versa and a Nissan Tiida.

A 54-year-old man from Thomas Trace and a 24-year-old from Oropune Gardens in Piarco were arrested in the operation.

The investigation is ongoing and the inquiry is being done to get leads into the case. While in the North Eastern Division, a distinct operation named Blue Line took place between 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm on 22 December.

Officers from San Juan CID and the North Eastern Division Gang Intelligence Unit made their move on multiple locations while targeting known hotspots of drugs in the district of San Juan.

Officers found a group of men along the roadway in operation on Blanc Street. When the group noticed the police, they started running in different directions, among whom one was holding his waist area as he fled.

After the group fled from the scene, in a search of the place two black plastic handle bags found, which were carrying five packages of 3kg of marijuana wrapped in tape.

The found drugs from the scene were secured and taken to the San Juan Police Station, while investigations on this drug-related case are actively being guided by PC Bharath.

The Corporate Communications Unit released a statement today confirming the successful outcomes of these operations on 24 December.

As the investigation continues, police working on the safety and security of the community, sending a message to the public that criminal behaviour will not be accepted.

The collaborative efforts of the various police units reflect the ongoing commitment to uphold the rule of law and maintain public order in Trinidad and Tobago.