Trinidad and Tobago: A police officer named PC Javon Skeete has been arrested for involvement in the murder of a 36-year-old security guard identified as Yannick Hercules on 5 August 2023 in Arima.

Arima, officially known as The Royal Chartered Borough of Arima, is the easternmost and second largest in area of the three boroughs of Trinidad and Tobago.

As per the reports, around 4:00 pm, Yannick Hercules, who lives in Oropune Gardens in Piarco, a town in the north of Trinidad island, lost his life after being shot by police officer SRP Pc Skeete, who was off-duty then.

The bar which became the scene of a fatal confrontation is also owned by the 39-year-old officer.

The suspect, PC Javon Skeete, is now assigned to the court and process branch in Arima, who, as per the reports, surrendered himself to officers of the Region 2 homicide bureau of Investigations in Arouca earlier today.

He is expected to face charges related to the death of Yannick Hercules, who was a security guard at Classy’s bar in Carapo.

The crime incident erupted due to an alleged argument over outstanding debts, which led to a heated exchange of words.

It is reported that Hercules struck the officer in the face, who eventually issued threats against his life.

As per the statement of convict PC Javon Skeete, he feared for his life, so he took his licensed firearm out for safety, which later resulted in a single gunshot that struck Yannick Hercules in the chest.

Law enforcement was informed about the crime within a few moments. The victim, Hercules, was taken to the Arima district hospital for the initial approach, after which he was transferred to Mt Hope Hospital.

After being on a medical observation for a few days, he was not able to make it and lost his life.

The incident in Arima came as a shock to the people of the community, which raised many questions about the credibility of the authority’s law enforcement officers. The public is worried about the use of force by law enforcement officers, even in off-duty situations.

It is a matter of concern over the training process and the abilities of officers to handle tense situations as they shoot a civilian just due to a heated argument.

People are also confused over the reason for hiding facts, saying, “So what took the authority so long before the police arrest was arrested? That story could never be true for it to take this long.”

On the other hand, authorities are presenting the arrest of PC Javon Skeete as the commitment of law enforcement towards the rule of law while not cooperating with public safety and any security.

The communities see the legal implications for the officer as more facts about the case will be revealed to the public over time.