Police looking for suspects of double murder in Gasparillo

Three individuals became victims of shooting in which two lost their lives, causing double murder, in Gasparillo on Sunday, 11 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: Three individuals, one man and two women, became the victims of the shooting in which two lost their lives, causing double murder, and one got injured while on their way to the airport in Gasparillo, a village in the southwestern part of Trinidad, on Sunday, 11 February, around 1:20 am.

The deceased victims involved in the double murder case of Gasparillo are identified as a 60-year-old man named Brian Geoffroy, who lived in Ben Lomond village of Williamsville, a town in the southwestern part of Trinidad.

The other deceased victim is identified as a 40-year-old woman named Kimberly Beharry, who lived at Bedeau Street in Gasparillo. The injured victim of the shooting is identified as a 55-year-old woman, who is from Ben Lomond village.

As per the reports, the incident of shooting causing double murder in Gasparillo took place on the day after two of the victims from Ben Lomond village picked up Kimberly Beharry from her home in their blue Hyundai City motor vehicle.

It is mentioned that the three victims were travelling towards the Piarco International Airport along the vicinity of the Gasparillo Overpass when a Nissan Tiida car approached them, which was occupied by unknown assailants at nearly 1:20 am.

The unknown men who were following the victims in their Nissan Tiida motor vehicle were armed with firearms and unexpectedly started shooting in the direction of the victims, which led to the death of two victims, and the third one was injured in the attack. The unknown assailants fled from the scene immediately after the attack.

The incident of shooting and double murder in Gasparillo was immediately reported to the police department, in response to which police officers from the local police station took charge and went to the place of crime.

After visiting the crime scene, police officers confirmed the report and took the area under control for investigation. At the location, the police officers found the blue Hyundai City motor vehicle in which the victims of the shooting were bleeding from their wounds from the gunshots.

After the examination, Geoffroy and Beharry, among the three victims of the shooting, were found lifeless on the scene and were officially pronounced dead. Meanwhile, the third victim was found alive on the scene and was injured with several gunshot wounds. The living victim was immediately transferred to the hospital under medical observation for treatment.

The people of the communities around Gasparillo are the citizens of the nation and are sharing their opinions on the double murder case after learning about the incident of shooting at three victims, among whom two lost their lives.

People are saying, “One more double murder, one more shooting incident and one more crime. Well, crime is now part of the everyday lives of the people in Trinidad and Tobago. On one side, police are catching criminals, and on the one side, no one is safe. Don’t know how it will fix.”

The police department is conducting an investigation and inquiries into the case to find clues against the suspects involved in the shooting. Meanwhile, the people are hoping for the betterment of the injured victim and are demanding a quick resolution to the case.