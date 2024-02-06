Police investigating death of Jimmy Allen in Basseterre shooting

St Kitts and Nevis: A 24-year-old man, Jimmy Allen, lost his life in a fatal shooting that took place in Basseterre, the capital of the island federation of St Kitts and Nevis, on Sunday, 4 February, between 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

The victim of the shooting is identified with the name of Jimmy Allen, who lived at Upper College Street in Basseterre.

As per the reports of the police department, the incident of the Basseterre shooting took place when the victim, Jimmy Allen, was suddenly approached aggressively by two suspects in a vehicle.

Straight after approaching the victim, two assailants who were armed with firearms went out of the vehicle and started shooting at Jimmy Allen with the clear intention of taking his life. The victim, Jimmy, got stuck by fired bullets multiple times, which eventually became the reason for his death.

The incident of shooting in Basseterre on the victim, Jimmy Allen, was immediately reported to the police department in response to which officers from the Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force took charge and went to the scene.

After visiting the shooting site, the police officers confirmed the report and started the investigation by collecting the relevant evidence from the scene. The victim of the shooting was found bleeding on the crime scene from his wounds from gunshots, he was declared dead officially after examination.

The residents of Basseterre and the people of communities around the twin-island nation are sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the shooting case in which the victim, Jimmy Allen, lost his life.

People are saying, “No matter what, the investigation must be done with all efforts, and the criminals must be behind bars as soon as possible. We don’t want these criminals in the open world as they are a threat to everybody and the safety of us with our loved ones. The government must take strict actions against all the criminals.”

The officers of the police department are conducting a continuous investigation and inquiries to trace the culprits involved in the shooting. The authorities are also asking for the help of locals who have any kind of relevant information about the shooting incident.

People around the communities are asked to approach the police at nearby police stations or the helpline numbers to share information, which can lead the investigation in the right direction.