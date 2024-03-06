Police destroys marijuana plants worth $3.8 million in Ebini

Police destroyed plants of marijuana of estimated street value of $3.8 million during an anti-narcotic exercise in Ebini on 5 March.

Guyana: The police department of Guyana discovered and destroyed plants of marijuana from the two farms which weighed around 25 thousand kilograms with an estimated street value of 3.8 million dollars during an anti-narcotic exercise conducted along the area of backdam at Berbice River in Ebini, a locality in the northeastern part of Guyana, on Tuesday, 5 March.

As per the reports, the exercise in Ebini which led to the discovery of marijuana farms was conducted by a team of officers on the day from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The exercise was launched on the basis of information shared by intelligence on the two farms in the same locality at a distance of nearly two hundred meters.

It is mentioned that the first farm where the police officers conducted the search and found major illegal farming of marijuana plants was covering a land area of around two acres. The marijuana plants on the farm were found growing continuously for a period of time as they ranged up to six feet high from two feet smaller plants.

Reportedly, the police officers collected marijuana from the field which weighed around 19.5 thousand kilograms. The marijuana was growing in a hundred and thirty sections around the land mass in which each section was carrying sixty-eight plants. The total amount of marijuana on the farm was estimated to be around three million dollars.

The other marijuana farm at a distance from the first farm in Ebini was also searched by the police during exercise which also covered a land area of around two acres. The police officers found around five thousand plants on the second field which weighed around 5.5 thousand kilograms. The street value of the collected marijuana was estimated to be around 8.5 thousand dollars.

The police officers seized both of the farms in Ebini during the exercise which were planting marijuana illegally. All the marijuana plants were extracted from the roots and were destroyed by burning them.

The farms were also taken under the police department’s control for investigation purposes. The police officers seized the area and photographed the site for further proceedings.

During the exercise, the police officers also found a make-shift camp on the location which was built of wood with black and white plastic. The camp was assumed to be the shelter of the culprits as the place was equipped with necessities.