Police constable bailed for $35,000 in Valencia assault case

Trinidad and Tobago: A 35-year-old police constable, who was held in the case of physical assault to a man causing bodily harm last year in Valencia, a town in the northeastern part of Trinidad, was granted bail for 35,000 dollars by the court on Friday, 23 February.

The incident of assault on the victim by the police constable took place on Saturday, 12 August 2023, in Valencia. The police constable was charged by the police department in the case on Thursday, 22 February.

The police constable was charged with the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and related offences. On the day of the hearing, the suspect was taken for an appearance in front of Master Shabiki Cazabon.

Master Shabiki Cazabon granted bail to the suspect police constable after hearing the arguments with a surety for 35 thousand dollars. The next date of appearance in the court is said to be on Friday, 8 March.

As per the reports, the incident of assault took place on the day at nearly 4:00 pm while the victim was at an establishment in Valencia when the suspect police constable went to the place and approached him.

It is mentioned that the suspect constable on the location physically assaulted the victim. The constable choked the victim by grabbing him from behind after which he slammed the victim on the ground. The assault by the police constable left the victim with multiple injuries to his mouth, teeth, left knee, and ankle.

It is also said that the suspect constable allegedly captured the victim inside a closed room at the Police Post in Valencia. At the place, the victim was further assaulted and threatened.

The incident of the physical assault on the victim in Valencia was reported to the police department. In response to the report, the police officers took charge and recorded the statement of the victim. The police department launched an investigation into the case and conducted inquiries that led to the arrest of the police constable.

The investigation in this case of assault was conducted by a team of officers which was supervised by Superintendent Montrichard, ASP Francis, Cpl Joefield, and WPC Bedassie of the Professional Standards Bureau. The exercise was spearheaded by Senior Superintendent Suzette Martin.

The people of the communities around the nation and the local residents of Valencia are sharing their views on the case after learning about the incident of assault by the police constable who was granted bail by the court.

People are saying, “That is the real issue. This is why our country fails to fight crime and criminals are everywhere. If police officers will start committing crimes then who can trust the law? Really this raises concern about the future of our nation and how our young generation will survive here.”