Police conducts successful operation to foil kidnapping in Jamaica

Jamaica: Saint Catherine North Police Department of Jamaica conducted a successful operation against a kidnapping case on the night of Thursday, 28 December, rescuing the victim after a fatal shooting at Tawes Meadows in Spanish Town, a city of Jamaica.

The suspect killed in the shooting by the police officers during the operation is still unidentified.

As per the reports, a man in Spanish Town was kidnapped by some unknown suspects, and a demand for ransom was made from the family of the victim in return for his life.

The police department of Jamaica was informed about the incident of the kidnapping by the family of the victim.

In response to the report, the officers from Saint Catherine North Police confirmed the incident and took charge of the case of kidnapping.

Immediately around 10:00 pm, Saint Catherine North Police began the operation against the kidnappers to rescue the victim.

After tracing the location of the suspects, police went to the place where they encountered armed resistance from the side of the criminal.

In the shooting, one suspect was shot down by the police. Anyhow, police officers were able to rescue the kidnapped individual alive in a successful operation. Two men were also arrested by the police in connection with the kidnapping.

The police department took control of the place. It started an investigation to collect evidence from the place, which can lead to the connection of the incident with other crimes in the region or criminals.

After an investigation of the scene, police officers seized a 0.38 revolver containing five 0.38 cartridges.

The Independent Commission of Investigations, known as INDECOM, is also involved in the case to investigate the whole operation and the case of kidnapping.

It is been said that the quick action of the St. Catherine North Police in the case not only prevented a potential tragedy but also displayed the commitment of the police department towards public safety. It also shows the relentless efforts by the officers in combating crime.

The police department is asking people of the communities to come forward to assist in the ongoing case of kidnapping if someone has valuable related information which can set the direction of the investigation.

The people of the region are very happy with the success of the police department in the operation related to kidnapping.

People are saying, “Excellent and superb job under the leadership commanding officer senior superintendent Howard Chambers and his men and women blessings for the new year and keep up the good work.”