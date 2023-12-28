Police charges suspect for motorcycle theft at Linstead Plaza

The police in St Catherine charged a 25-year-old man for the theft of a motorcycle in Linstead around 3:00 pm on Sunday, 24 December.

Jamaica: The police of Jamaica in St Catherine charged a 25-year-old man named Chevan Walters for the theft of a motorcycle at a plaza in Linstead around 3:00 pm on Sunday, 24 December.

As per the reports, the suspect will be taken for the appearance before the parish court in Linstead on Wednesday, 10 January.

The charges under which the suspect is under interrogation are theft of a motor vehicle, getting caught with stolen property belonging to someone else, and also the malicious destruction of property.

As per the statement from the Linstead police, the incident went like this at about 3:00 pm on Sunday, 24 December.

A man, who was the owner of his bike, securely locked his motorcycle in the parking of the plaza in Linstead and went for his business purposes.

When he returned from work, he noticed that his bike was not at the place where he had parked it. After a search, he realised that his motorcycle was missing from the parking.

While he was in a panic and was looking for his motorcycle, he allegedly saw the suspect driving his bike in Bog Walk.

He immediately made an alarm in the hope of getting help so that the suspect could be caught right on the spot.

The suspect observed the presence of the owner of the vehicle, which he had just stolen and attempted to escape from the place straight after.

While the thief was trying to escape the scene, he lost control of the motorcycle and eventually fell. The bike was also damaged in the accident.

The police department was informed instantly about the incident, in response to which local police authority took charge and went to the scene.

The officers, after visiting the place, confirmed the report and took the suspect under their custody.

The suspect was arrested, and charges were laid on him for the criminal activity.

The people of the area are worried about the safety and security of their belongings, especially vehicles which are not safe even in the parking.

People are saying, “If thieves like this revolve in the open, no one is safe. It is good that he is under arrest, but it is still worrying about how we can trust and ensure the security of our vehicles while working, even if it is parked at the right place.”

The police are investigating the matter in detail to arrest more thieves in the area who are revolting in the open.

The people of the community are asking the police department for a quick resolution of the matter, which can confirm the safety of their vehicle.