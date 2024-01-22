Police arrests Stefan Blake for Hanover shooting

Stefan Blake arrested by police on Friday for shooting incident last year on 29 October 2023, at Brissett district of Lucea in Hanover.

Jamaica: A 26-year-old man, Stefan Blake, was arrested by police on Friday, 19 January 2024, in the case of a shooting incident last year on the night of 29 October 2023, around 9:05 pm, at Brissett district of Lucea in Hanover, a parish in the northwestern part of Jamaica.

The culprit is identified with the name Stefan Blake, also known as Braff, who is a labourer in the McQuarrie district of Hopewell in Hanover parish.

As per the reports, the suspect of the Hanover shooting, Stefan Blake, was charged with multiple offences, including intentional shooting, intentional wounding, possessing a prohibited firearm and ammunition without any permission, and using an unauthorised firearm to commit a crime.

As per the statement of police on the Hanover shooting incident, the victim man of the shooting was travelling in his car along the road in the Brissett district when a white Toyota Axio car started following him at nearly 9:05 pm.

In the Toyota Axio car, the suspect, Stefan Blake, who was armed with a gun, approached the victim and unexpectedly started shooting at him. Straight after shooting suspect fled from the place.

The incident of the shooting was immediately reported to the police department in response to which officers from the local police station went to the place.

The victim, who was bleeding from several gunshot wounds instantly transferred to the hospital nearby for medical observation. After all the efforts of medical staff, the victim was treated and was able to survive the shooting.

The police officers visited the shooting place and confirmed the report while taking control of the area for early investigations.

After a few months-long and successful investigation, in the right direction, the police department was able to trace the suspect, Stefan Blake, of the Hanover shooting on Friday.

The police department took Blake into custody and charged them with respective offences after the interrogation in the presence of his attorney. The appearance of the suspect in the court is expected as soon as the date is finalised.

The people of communities around Hanover and the nation are sharing their opinions after learning about the arrest of Stefan Blake for shooting.

People are saying, “It is ok if it took time, but finally, the culprit got caught. That is what we should focus on. Anyway, no matter what, criminals must be brought to their destination, which is jail. Hope every criminal goes behind bars which are revolving openly.”

People also appreciate the efforts of the police departments and their approach to ending crimes in society to keep people safe and secure.