Police arrests man charged with murder, evading for 22 years

Jamaica: A 47-year-old accused man caught by the Saint Catherine South Police Department of Jamaica who was on the run from the police for the last 22 years on Saturday, 30 December 2023. The man was charged with murder.

The man is identified with the name Anthony Reid, who belongs to Marlie Acres of Old Harbour in Saint Catherine, a parish in the southeastern part of Jamaica. He is also known by multiple other names, like Christopher Reid and Christopher Barrett.

As per the reports, the man who got arrested by the police was already charged with the murder of a 26-year-old man. The victim was identified with the name of Dinsdale Heslop, also known as Prince, who lived in Amberley Close at Portsmouth of Portmore in St. Catherine.

As per the reports on the case, the victim was at the bar in Northern Parade in Portsmouth on Thursday, 20 December 2001, where he suddenly got attacked by the culprit around 10:30 pm.

It is allegedly said that after the crime, the culprit fled from the place and took shelter illegally on an island in the United States of America.

He was finally caught by the police department of the USA and was deported back to Jamaica after serving time in prison in the USA on Thursday, 21 December 2023.

After being returned to the island, he was taken into custody by the Saint Catherine South Police Department, interviewed and charged for the decades old crime.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jermaine Anglin, who is a crime officer at the Saint Catherine South Division, is working on the cases in which culprits have been running from the law for many years. He vowed to go after these criminals and bring them behind bars.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer for the Division, Senior Superintendent of Police Christopher Phillips, had high praises for the diligence and professionalism of the investigators throughout the period.

The people of Jamaica appreciate the approach of the Jamaica Police Department and how they are chasing the criminals and taking care of the security and safety of the society.

People are saying about the case, “The arm is long, so sometimes time does not matter; it will catch up with you; you just have to exercise some patience as it is said, time is longer than rope.”